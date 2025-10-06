BNW Developments partners with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to launch Ramada Residences

Lifestyle-led, branded residences set to redefine urban living in the heart of Dubai

Partner Content Share:









Follow us



BNW Developments, a leading UAE-based real estate company, has signed an agreement with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company, to launch Ramada Residences by Wyndham in Dubai’s vibrant Al Jaddaf district.

Located just five minutes from Jaddaf Waterfront, the project will offer 108 thoughtfully designed one- and two-bedroom apartments complemented by curated lifestyle amenities, including a Zen Garden, residents’ lounge, open-air theatre, spa, gym, children’s play area, and concierge services. Each residence will feature modern, state-of-the-art fixtures and furnishings, blending style with comfort.

Ankur Aggarwal, founder and chairman, BNW Developments, said: “Partnering with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts enables us to bring world-class hospitality standards into our residential offerings, creating homes that are not only beautifully designed and strategically located, but also professionally managed and globally recognised. Ramada Residences by Wyndham aligns with the UAE’s vision for lifestyle-led, sustainable urban growth, while offering investors strong long-term value and access to high-demand, fast-growing location.”

Vivek Oberoi, co-founder and managing director of BNW Developments, commented: “Rooted in BNW’s local insight and elevated by Wyndham’s global hospitality legacy, the project’s design structure embraces clean, modern lines, striking a balance between residential serenity and urban sophistication. Set within one of Dubai’s fastest-growing districts, Ramada Residences by Wyndham not only offers aesthetic appeal but also strong investment potential, driven by increasing demand for well-located, branded lifestyle residences.”

Dimitris Manikis, president EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, added: “Across the Middle East, branded residences are becoming a powerful growth engine for hospitality. Our collaboration with BNW Developments highlights how global hotel brands can bring trust, consistency, and visibility to residential communities. With Ramada Residences by Wyndham, we are reinforcing our midscale presence in Dubai while delivering long-term value for residents and developers alike.”

Ramada Residences by Wyndham is scheduled for handover in Q3 2026. The property will also incorporate sustainable features like EV charging stations, reflecting a commitment to environmental responsibility.

For more information, visit: www.bnw.ae.