BNW Developments forges north: RAK Central emerges as the next frontier in real estate

Featuring a diverse portfolio that includes branded residences, the developer continues to strengthen its significant presence in the emirate

Ras Al Khaimah is redefining urban living with the official launch of RAK Central, a landmark destination designed to transform how people live, work, and play in the emirate. Featuring a diverse portfolio that includes branded residences such as FashionTV Acacia, TAJ Wellington Mews, and Ramada Residences by Wyndham, alongside beachfront retreats like Aquino, Aqua Arc, Pelagia, and Aqua Maya, BNW continues to strengthen its significant presence in the emirate. Driven by a shared vision for growth, the developer remains committed to evolving in step with Ras Al Khaimah as it advances toward becoming the UAE’s next major financial and lifestyle hub.

Spanning 3.1 million square feet, RAK Central is a forward-looking mixed-use commercial destination aligned with the ambitious objectives of RAK Vision 2030 and the emirate’s strategy for economic diversification.

Abdulla Al Abdouli, chief executive officer, Marjan, said: “As our vision for RAK Central takes shape, we are happy to announce that the hub of this vibrant ecosystem, RAK Central HQ, will be operational within two years. This will pave the way for a phased integration of premium residential and world-class hospitality offerings, culminating in a holistic destination. While our commercial spaces, representing 15 per cent of the masterplan, will serve as the initial catalyst, attracting top-tier talent and enterprise, 85 per cent of the premium space is dedicated to residences and hospitality brands, underscoring our commitment to creating a thriving, self-sustaining community.”

BNW Developments is the single largest private developer in Ras Al Khaimah, playing a pivotal role in the emirate’s dynamic growth story. As the emirate continues to emerge as a vibrant hub for innovation, sustainability, and exceptional quality of life, RAK Central reflects its bold, future-focused urban vision.

Ankur Aggarwal, founder and chairman, BNW Developments remarked: “RAK Central embodies the kind of future-focused, high-impact investment we believe in at BNW. It’s more than a destination, it’s a movement toward a smarter, more connected urban experience. As early partners and investors, we see this as a defining moment to grow alongside Ras Al Khaimah’s transformation. With its meticulous infrastructure, strong international investor appeal, and bold long-term vision, RAK Central is poised to become the powerhouse of commerce, community, and capital in the northern emirates. For us, this is more than a strategic real estate play, it’s a commitment to building lasting value in one of the UAE’s most promising growth corridors.”

Vivek Anand Oberoi, co-founder and managing director, BNW Developments, stated: “Building on our established presence in Al Marjan Island and soon expanding into the Beach District, we see RAK Central as a natural extension of our mission to shape places that inspire, connect, and endure. This development captures the spirit of a new Ras Al Khaimah, one that blends business ambition with coastal living, and modern design with human connection. At BNW, we’re proud to be aligned with this vision and to contribute meaningfully to the region’s evolving urban story.”

With strong global connectivity, a new international airport terminal in progress, and projected passenger traffic set to exceed 3 million, Ras Al Khaimah’s accessibility and investment appeal are on the rise. BNW remains committed to shaping this evolving landscape by delivering landmark projects that create enduring value for both residents and investors. RAK Central embodies this momentum as a next-generation development already attracting significant capital and growing international interest.

BNW has firmly established its footprint in Ras Al Khaimah on Al Marjan Island and is now strengthening its footprint with RAK Central and preparing for further expansion, including upcoming projects in the RAK Beach District, the emirate’s emerging destination for ultra-luxury beachfront living.

