Binghatti’s nine-month profit soars 145 per cent as Dubai property market powers ahead

Binghatti Holding on Wednesday reported a record-breaking net profit of Dh2.66 billion for the first nine months of 2025, marking a 145 per cent year-on-year surge, as Dubai’s real estate sector continues to benefit from strong end-user demand, rising homeownership, and sustained international investor interest.

The company’s revenue nearly tripled to Dh8.96 billion during the same period, driven by robust sales momentum, ahead-of-schedule project handovers, and a diversified portfolio that spans affordable to ultra-luxury segments. Gross profit rose 143 per cent to Dh3.95 billion, while Ebitda climbed 139 per cent to Dh3.28 billion, underscoring the scalability and efficiency of Binghatti’s vertically integrated model.

With approximately 12,000 units sold in the first nine months, Binghatti emerged as Dubai’s top-selling off-plan developer by volume. Eleven new projects were launched during the period, with a combined gross development value (GDV) exceeding Dh11 billion. The company’s development pipeline now includes nearly 40,000 units across 38 projects, with a total GDV of around Dh75 billion.

CEO Muhammad BinGhatti described the period as “defining,” attributing the company’s performance to Dubai’s strong market fundamentals and Binghatti’s integrated business model. “We are shaping communities, driving design innovation, and contributing to Dubai’s global reputation as a model for urban development and investment,” he said.

CFO Shehzad Janab highlighted the company’s financial strength, noting a 73 per cent increase in total assets to Dh22 billion and a doubling of cash reserves to Dh7.7 billion. “We maintained a healthy gross margin of 44 per cent, an Ebitda margin of 37 per cent, and a net margin approaching 30 per cent,” he said, adding that Binghatti’s low leverage and strong liquidity position it well for future growth.

The company’s revenue backlog stood at Dh14 billion, with non-resident investors accounting for 60 per cent of total sales — a testament to Dubai’s growing appeal as a global investment hub. Binghatti also expanded its footprint with 27 projects under development and 11 more in advanced planning, spanning key areas such as Palm Jumeirah, Nad Al Sheba, and Al Jaddaf.

Binghatti’s capital market profile has also strengthened, with two sukuk issuances this year — including a USD 500 million Green Sukuk — both significantly oversubscribed. Credit ratings agencies Moody’s and Fitch reaffirmed the company’s stable outlook, citing disciplined financial management and strong cash flow generation.

Looking ahead, Binghatti remains optimistic about Dubai’s real estate outlook, supported by long-term initiatives like the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the Real Estate Strategy 2033, and the 2040 Urban Master Plan. These frameworks are expected to drive population growth and housing demand, particularly among first-time buyers and long-term residents.