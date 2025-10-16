Binghatti leads the market in 2025 year-to-date handovers and unit sales

Binghatti’s seven delivered projects in 2025 account for more than 20% of all new project completions in Dubai

Binghatti Holding Ltd. (“Binghatti Holding”), one of the UAE’s fastest-growing real estate developers, announced strong year-to-date sales performance and the successful launch of multiple high-value developments across Dubai, positioning the company as the top seller of residential units in the Emirate by volume.

Binghatti sold nearly 12,000 residential units across its portfolio year-to-date in 2025, making it the leading real estate developer by number of units sold in the sub-Dh2 million segment, according to DXB Interact, a Dubai real estate data aggregator.

Year-to-date, Binghatti has also launched 13 new projects with a combined Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately Dh12.28 billion ($3.3 billion). Collectively, these projects comprise more than 8,200 residential units and a total sellable area exceeding 6.2 million square feet. The seven developments completed during the same period account for over 20% of all new project completions in Dubai year-to-date, according to Property Monitor data.

Binghatti Holding unveiled on July 25 its latest landmark development - Flare 01 and Flare 02 - two architecturally distinct residential towers in the heart of Jumeirah Village Triangle. About 95% of the units were sold within the first 90 days following high-profile simultaneous launch events in Egypt and Dubai. Flare 01 comprises 844 units across a total sellable area of 746,386 sq. ft. with a GDV of Dh1.24 billion, while Flare 02 features 613 units spanning 539,812 sq. ft. with a GDV of Dh915 million.

Muhammad BinGhatti, chairman of Binghatti Holding, commented: “Binghatti’s position as the market leader for sales volume transactions year-to-date reflects the success and trust within our vertically integrated business model, which has allowed us to become one of the most agile players in the market and deliver projects within record timelines. The market’s enthusiastic response to our flagship projects, including Binghatti Flare 01 and Flare 02, underscores both our financial strength and our ability to deliver consistent value across a broad array of segments. As demand accelerates in the Dh1 million to Dh3 million property range - where most of our developments are concentrated - we are strategically positioned to capture sustained growth and deliver long-term returns to our stakeholders.”

Binghatti’s Dh80 billion development portfolio currently includes around 38,000 units under development across more than 38 projects in prime Dubai locations, including Downtown, Business Bay, Jumeirah Village Circle, and Meydan, as well as flagship branded residences developed in collaboration with luxury partners Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz, and Jacob & Co.

The company’s development pipeline was further strengthened by the recent acquisition of an 8.2 million sq. ft. mega plot in Nad Al Sheba 1, which will host Binghatti’s first master-planned community with a projected development value exceeding Dh25 billion.

Binghatti’s H1 2025 net profit more than tripled to Dh1.82 billion, driven by sustained demand in Dubai’s real estate market. The Group’s total sales reached Dh8.8 billion, with revenue rising 189% year-on-year to Dh6.3 billion.