  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Oct 17, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 25, 1447 | Fajr 05:01 | DXB weather-sun.svg34.1°C

Dubai-based real estate developer Binghatti denies report on IPO prospectus, price range

Any developments or announcements will be communicated through official channels, their statement said

Published: Fri 17 Oct 2025, 4:12 PM

Top Stories

UAE announces Golden Visa for Waqf donors under new agreement

UAE announces Golden Visa for Waqf donors under new agreement

Air India Express to reinstate UAE flights from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

Air India Express to reinstate UAE flights from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

UAE announces Union March for Eid Al Etihad; registration to open soon

UAE announces Union March for Eid Al Etihad; registration to open soon

Real estate developers Binghatti Holding Ltd have issued a statement denying all information published in Debtwire report published on October 16 regarding an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

"Binghati Holding has not published an IPO prospectus or a price range, as reported in the Debtwire article, which cites information from an illegitimate IPO prospectus. Any material developments or announcements by Binghatti Holding will be communicated through official channels," their statement read.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE: Over 800,000 samples collected under Emirati Genome Programme; focus on longevity

thumb-image

Gold smuggling surges in India as price spikes before festivals

thumb-image

UAE growth forecast leapfrogs global trend, IMF report says

thumb-image

Hackers use Canada, US airport PA systems to praise Hamas, criticise Trump

thumb-image

Halsey to headline 2025–2026 Dubai Shopping Festival with first UAE concert

 

The group is in talks with banks to arrange a possible initial public offering, according to a Bloomberg report from earlier this month. They are said to be working with Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley, Emirates NBD and EFG Hermes on a potential deal, Bloomberg reported, quoting people familiar with the matter.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Binghatti Holding Ltd. is one of the leading real estate developers in the UAE, with a portfolio exceeding 80 projects valued at over Dh80 billion.

Their H1 2025 net profit more than tripled to Dh1.82 billion, driven by resilient demand for Dubai real estate. The group's total sales reached Dh8.8 billion, with revenue climbing 189 per cent YoY to Dh6.3 billion.