Beyond real estate: Adil Faridi on building businesses that create long-term value

As Faateh Group expands into an integrated business ecosystem, its managing director and co-founder explains why connected businesses, operational excellence and sustainable value are central to its growth

Partner Content Share:











For Adil Faridi, building a successful business has never been about remaining within the boundaries of a single industry. It is about recognising opportunities, understanding evolving market needs and creating businesses that complement one another.

As managing director and co-founder of Faateh Group, Faridi has played a key role in shaping the organisation's evolution from a real estate venture into a diversified business ecosystem, with interests spanning property management, leasing, investment solutions, accommodation, interiors and related services.

At the centre of this growth is a straightforward business philosophy: sustainable success comes from creating value at every stage of the customer and investor journey.

“The next generation of business leaders will not be defined by how many businesses they own, but by how much value those businesses create together,” says Faridi.

Building an ecosystem, not just a portfolio

Dubai's business environment continues to create opportunities for companies capable of adapting to changing customer expectations and increasingly sophisticated investment requirements.

For Faridi, the opportunity lies in moving beyond traditional business models.

Rather than approaching real estate purely through leasing and transactions, Faateh Group has developed an integrated operating model that connects property acquisition, management, asset enhancement and investment opportunities.

Today, the group reports managing more than 5,000 properties, serving over 50,000 tenants and overseeing more than 6.5 million square feet of leased and managed space.

These milestones reflect the scale of the organisation and its continued emphasis on operational capabilities and long-term relationships.

“Growth is not simply about expanding your portfolio. It is about building the right infrastructure, the right partnerships and the right systems to sustain that growth,” Faridi explains.

Leadership beyond numbers

Despite the importance of commercial performance, Faridi believes that the real strength of an organisation lies in its ability to build trust, develop people and create long-term business relationships.

For him, leadership requires balancing ambition with accountability and recognising that sustainable organisations are built through consistent execution rather than expansion alone.

“Revenue can measure the size of a business, but the real measure of leadership is whether you are creating an organisation that can keep delivering value long after the next milestone is achieved,” Faridi says.

As Dubai continues to evolve as a global destination for entrepreneurs, businesses and investors, Faridi sees significant potential for organisations willing to rethink conventional models and build integrated solutions.

For Faateh Group, the ambition is to continue strengthening its existing businesses, exploring complementary growth opportunities and developing a platform capable of delivering value across the real estate lifecycle.

For Faridi, the future of business is not about doing more of everything. It is about creating businesses that work better together.

And that, perhaps, is the distinction between building a successful company and building an enduring enterprise.