Beyond Developments reveals the region's first Forest District by the sea, featuring Talea as its debut residential tower

A visionary fusion of architecture and ecology redefining sustainable coastal living in Dubai Maritime City

Partner Content Share:









Follow us



As part of its ongoing commitment to shaping future-focused communities, Beyond Developments has announced the launch of the region’s first Forest District by the sea, and Talea, the first in a series of residential towers that will bring this vision to life. Set in Dubai Maritime City, this pioneering destination is a coastal haven designed around nature, wellness, and sustainability, and establishes a new standard for nature-integrated urban living.

Through pioneering this nature-first approach in Dubai Maritime City, Beyond Developments is contributing to the city’s transformation into a global leader in sustainable, resilient, and inclusive urban environments, fully supporting the aspirations of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategy, and the D33 Economic Agenda.

According to Adil Taqi, CEO of BEYOND Developments, this launch marks more than the beginning of a new residential offering. “This project demonstrates how thoughtful design can pioneer solutions to the challenges of climate change and urban wellbeing. As someone who lives and works in the city like everyone else, I understand firsthand the need for spaces that truly support healthier, more connected lives. It’s our responsibility as developers to create environments that inspire wellbeing and sustainability, making a positive difference in people’s everyday quality of life.”

Set within a dynamic urban coastline, the Forest District introduces a nature-first development philosophy rarely seen in the region. It will feature 65,000 square metres of community parks, including an expansive 55,000 square metres of native woodland. With up to 75 per cent tree canopy coverage, passive cooling strategies, and wellness-led landscaping, the district introduces a naturally shaded and cooler microclimate that promotes both physical wellbeing and emotional balance. Interconnected green trails, shaded walkways, forest-view fitness spaces, and peaceful garden zones are all designed to encourage exploration, reflection, and community connection.

Talea, the first residential tower within the district, draws inspiration from the natural rhythms of earth and water. Its architecture features flowing lines, vertical greenery and expansive glazing that brings the surrounding forest into every home. The tower comprises 354 residences, including one- to three-bedroom apartments and a limited collection of four-bedroom penthouses. Interiors are guided by a forest-inspired color scheme, natural earth tones, and sweeping views of sea, skyline, and woodland.

“Tomorrow’s cities will be defined by their sensitivity to people, nature, and experience. That’s the ethos shaping our work in Dubai. Talea is the first step, a place where ecology, design, and daily life come together with purpose,” Taqi added.

Amenities at Talea are conceived as extensions of the forest itself. Residents will enjoy shaded swimming pools, fitness areas nestled among trees, treetop walkways, children’s play zones inspired by nature, and tranquil outdoor lounges. A dedicated green pedestrian path links the podium level directly to the wider Forest District, seamlessly connecting everyday life to the restorative presence of nature.

Located just minutes from Downtown Dubai, Mina Rashid, and the Jumeirah coastline, this waterfront neighborhood reflects a new way of thinking about urban growth that prioritises nature not as an afterthought, but as the foundation for community, wellbeing, and resilience.

Coming shortly, Beyond will also reveal a bold series of projects within The Forest District, each crafted to deliver a one-of-a-kind lifestyle experience rooted in nature, design, and human emotion. These upcoming launches will showcase the brand’s signature architectural language while offering residents a rare harmony of coastal energy and woodland calm.