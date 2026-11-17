BEYOND Developments launches Shione, an Dh3 billion twin-building residential community at Siora on Dubai Islands

BEYOND’s buyers on Dubai Islands now span 70 nationalities, with close to half from Europe

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BEYOND Developments has launched Shione, a Dh3 billion residential community and the second project within its Siora beachfront masterplan on Dubai Islands. Comprising two residential buildings and 603 residences, the project is a distinctive architectural concept located on Island B, combining contemporary residential design, landscaped communal spaces, and an integrated selection of wellness, leisure, and retail amenities. Its broad range of homes caters to first-time buyers, growing families and international investors within one community, extending BBEYOND’s presence in one of Dubai’s fastest-emerging residential destinations.

Shione comprises two residential buildings of 21 and 20 storeys, each with its own identity within a shared architectural language. Clean horizontal layering defines the façades, punctuated by a series of signature bridges that open into expansive double-height terraces and frame views towards the masterplan and the sea.

Commenting on the launch, Adil Taqi, CEO of BEYOND Developments, said Dubai has become one of the few cities in the world where people from every continent choose not only to invest, but to build their lives.

“The UAE’s long-term vision, its stability and the quality of life it offers are what sustain that confidence. On Dubai Islands, our buyers already span 70 nationalities, with Turkish, British and German buyers among the largest groups and close to half coming from across Europe,” he said.

“Shione is designed for that global audience. With a range of homes as diverse as the community choosing them, it serves both those investing in Dubai’s future and those putting down roots here and reflects our belief that design-led coastal living should be open to a wider audience without compromising on quality.”

The community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments alongside three- and four-bedroom duplexes. Spanning 38 typologies and more than 150 layouts across its 603 residences, almost every home at SHIONE is one of a kind, from efficient one-bedroom homes to premium duplexes with maid’s rooms, private outdoor spaces and dual-aspect views. Generous corner glazing draws in natural light, while 3.1-metre ceilings add a sense of volume throughout.

Shione builds on the momentum of Hado, the first residential project within Siora, which introduced 678 residences across three 21-storey towers. The Siora masterplan spans more than two million sqft and is conceived as a coastal sanctuary inspired by Japanese garden philosophy and Ikigai, the Japanese concept of finding purpose and fulfilment in everyday life. Planned as a pedestrian district, it dedicates more than 70 per cent of its area to open green spaces, with over 1.5 million sqft of landscaped grounds, shaded routes and 6 km of continuous white sandy beach, forming a complete ecosystem of homes, hospitality, retail, dining and lifestyle experiences.

At its heart, an elevated podium unfolds as an immersive landscape of water features, greenery and leisure spaces that steps down to street level and connects seamlessly with the wider Siora masterplan. Drawing on the Japanese garden philosophy that shapes Siora, residents will find a Zen garden, a meditation lawn, and a landscaped co-working terrace, alongside an elevated adults' pool, a floating pool terrace, a canopied Jacuzzi, sunken seatings and a dedicated children's pool.

Wellness is woven into the design. The health club sits beneath the main pool, creating a distinctive indoor-outdoor training environment lit by natural light and the cascading water feature above, complemented by cycling and yoga studios, an outdoor training area, steam and sauna. Shared spaces include a residents' lounge, a residents' chef's kitchen, a multipurpose room, indoor and outdoor children's play areas, male and female changing rooms and elevated social terraces across selected levels.

At ground level, 14 retail and F&B units, set within the buildings and in two standalone pavilions, bring daily convenience and a lively street frontage to the community. Shione is pet-friendly and offers 24-hour security. Handover is scheduled for Q4 2030.

Spanning 18.6 square kilometres across five islands, Dubai Islands extends Dubai’s historic Deira coastline with more than 60km of waterfront and more than 20km of beaches and connects to the mainland via three bridges linked to the Al Shindagha Corridor. Shione residents will be around 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport and Dubai's historic old city, and 25 minutes from Downtown Dubai.

The launch comes as Dubai Islands cements its position among the city’s most active waterfront markets, recording around Dh18.8 billion in residential sales across 5,035 transactions in the 12 months to 28 September 2026, according to Dubai Land Department records.

With Shione, BEYOND continues to shape Siora as one of Dubai's most considered waterfront communities for global audience, translating its coastal vision into homes designed for balance, connection and a slower, more intentional rhythm of living.