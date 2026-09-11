BAMX in the spotlight at IPS 2026 - The Middle East's biggest real estate event

The developer showcased its expanding UAE portfolio at the three-day Dubai exhibition, connecting with investors, brokers and industry professionals from across the region

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BAMX Developments took the spotlight at the International Property Show (IPS) 2026, bringing its vision, international experience, and growing UAE portfolio to one of the region’s most influential real estate stages.

Held from September 7–9, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the 22nd edition of IPS brought together developers, investors, financial institutions, brokers, real estate professionals, and industry leaders from across the region and beyond.

Throughout the three-day event, BAMX welcomed visitors, investors, and industry professionals at Stand E-05, Hall 8, presenting its approach to modern real estate development and the vision behind its growing portfolio in the UAE.

A place among the industry’s leaders

With more than 30 years of experience, BAMX presented its international portfolio spanning the UAE, Tajikistan, Austria, Armenia, and beyond, with more than 10 million square metres of projects delivered.

Led by founder and chairman Dr Mehdi Kavoosi, the BAMX team used IPS 2026 to share the company’s international experience and its approach to development - built around quality, distinctive design, lifestyle, and transparency.

BAMX’s presence at the exhibition reflected the company’s continued commitment to the UAE and its vision for creating developments that bring together quality, functionality, and elevated living.

Spotlight on Dubai’s signature developments

At IPS 2026, BAMX highlighted key developments from its growing Dubai portfolio, particularly across Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and Dubai South.

77 Boulevard: A premium residential development in JVC featuring Italian-inspired design, smart-home features, and a selection of residences ranging from studios to three-bedroom units.

311 Boulevard: A luxury residential address in JVC offering a wide range of lifestyle amenities, including a rooftop cinema, swimming pools, and outdoor wellness spaces.

X11: A new development in Dubai South, representing BAMX’s growing presence in one of Dubai’s most promising destinations. X11 is set to officially launch on October 15, 2026.

Raising the bar on lifestyle and quality

BAMX is focused on raising the standard of modern living through lifestyle-centered experiences, thoughtful design, quality craftsmanship, and spaces created around the way people live.

At IPS 2026, the BAMX team connected with investors and visitors to share how its developments bring together lifestyle, functionality, and attention to detail - creating homes designed to deliver lasting quality and long-term value.

BAMX at IPS 2026

IPS 2026 provided a valuable platform for meaningful conversations and connections across Dubai’s real estate landscape. For BAMX, the exhibition was an opportunity to present its development philosophy and engage directly with investors, brokers, partners, and industry professionals.

For more information, visit: https://bamx.ae.