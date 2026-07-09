Azizi Developments seeks 4,000 subcontractors for UAE construction pipeline

The procurement drive invites specialist partners in tile installation, blockwork, plastering and painting to support the delivery of Azizi’s expanding project portfolio

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Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced a major subcontractor procurement drive, inviting 4,000 specialist subcontractors across key construction trades to support the rapid delivery of its growing portfolio of residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments.

The large-scale initiative underscores the company's continued construction momentum and long-term commitment to delivering projects on schedule while expanding opportunities for contractors across the UAE's thriving construction sector.

Azizi Developments is seeking qualified subcontractors in the following categories:

1,000 Tile Installation subcontractors

1,000 Blockwork subcontractors

1,000 Plastering subcontractors

1,000 Painting subcontractors (Supply & Apply)

The procurement drive forms part of Azizi Developments' broader strategy to reinforce its construction capabilities while supporting the UAE's contractor ecosystem through new business opportunities across multiple specialist trades.

Qualified subcontractors with relevant experience and capabilities are invited to participate in the prequalification process.

Interested companies can register or request further information by emailing hamza.arshad@azizidevelopments.com, calling +971 52 332 1624, or visiting properties.azizidevelopments.com/subcontractors