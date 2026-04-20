AVENEW Development and Wadeen Developers announce the launch of Cheval Residences at Dubai Islands

Set along the waterfront, the development will offer direct beach access, enhancing both lifestyle appeal and long-term investment value

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Dubai-based developers AVENEW Development and Wadeen Developers have announced the launch of Cheval Residences Dubai Islands. The beachfront development comprises serviced hotel residences operated by Cheval Collection, an award-winning UK hospitality brand with a growing international presence, including the UAE and KSA. The launch introduces a new model of professionally managed serviced living in the emirate.

Cheval Residences Dubai Islands brings together AVENEW’s lifestyle-led development approach with Wadeen Developers’ expertise in delivering high-quality residential assets. The project is designed as a long-term serviced residential offering that blends five-star hospitality standards with the comfort and functionality of private living.

Set along the waterfront, the development will offer direct beach access, enhancing both lifestyle appeal and long-term investment value. The project will consist of 99 units, comprising one to three-bedroom serviced hotel residences. Designed for modern global residents who live between cities, the project introduces a residential experience that combines full-service hotel operations with the comfort and privacy of long-term living. Moving beyond traditional ultra-luxury concepts, it responds to evolving demand for serviced living that prioritises wellbeing, ease, and long-term relevance

Rasha Hassan, managing partner of AVENEW Development, commented: “Global living patterns are changing, and real estate must evolve alongside them. This project reflects a shared belief between AVENEW and Wadeen that the future lies in lifestyle-driven assets, not just standalone buildings. Partnering with Cheval Collection allows us to deliver a globally recognised service standard while creating a development with lasting value for both residents and investors.”

“At Wadeen Developers, we don’t just build properties, we craft exceptional lifestyles defined by innovation, elegance, and purpose,” said Mohammed Al-Mannai, CEO and founder of Wadeen Developers. Our flagship project at Dubai Islands is a bold expression of this vision, where refined waterfront living meets world-class amenities, smart technologies, and sustainable design to create an unparalleled residential experience. This project represents a transformative milestone in Wadeen’s journey - a powerful step into Dubai’s dynamic real estate landscape. Backed by our successful legacy in Qatar, we are bringing fresh investment thinking and forward-looking concepts to one of the world’s most competitive markets. In partnership with Avenew Development and Cheval Collection, we are setting new benchmarks for modern living in Dubai.”

Mohammed Alawadhi, managing director, Cheval Collection, said: “Our expansion into the branded residences sector is a natural progression for Cheval Collection, which is already firmly established as a world leader in luxury serviced apartments. Cheval Residences Dubai Islands, our first seafront property in the Middle East, is set to become the flagship serviced residential offering at the islands, setting new standards of high-end living in the UAE, and reinforcing our commitment to sustained growth in the region.”

“Cheval Residences Dubai Islands will appeal to end users and long-term investors seeking stable, experience-led real estate assets at this fast-growing waterfront destination. We are delighted to add this unique property to our ever-expanding Middle East portfolio, and proud to play an ongoing role in the growth and success of the region’s real estate, tourism and hospitality sectors,” Alawadhi added.

The project will be operated by Cheval Collection, bringing its internationally recognised standards in serviced hospitality, long-stay management, and guest experience to Dubai Islands. The architecture will prioritise spatial harmony, natural light, and a strong connection to the surrounding beachfront environment, aligning with the joint venture’s focus on quality and long-term livability.

Dubai Islands continues to emerge as one of the city’s most promising waterfront destinations, supported by strong infrastructure development and increasing demand for lifestyle-led communities. The project aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, contributing to the city’s long-term vision of sustainable and connected coastal living.

Positioned as a flagship serviced residential offering on Dubai Islands, the development is designed to remain relevant over time, appealing to both end users and long-term investors seeking stable, experience-led real estate assets in one of Dubai’s emerging waterfront destinations.

To learn more, visit: chevalresidencesdubaiislands.ae