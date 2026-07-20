AVENEW Development and Marriott International announce plans to bring The Ritz-Carlton Residences to The World Islands, Dubai

AVENEW adds The World Islands to its pipeline portfolio of distinguished Dubai addresses

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Dubai-born AVENEW Development announces plans for The Ritz-Carlton Residences Dubai, The World Islands, the latest addition to its growing portfolio of distinguished addresses and its second collaboration with Marriott International. The project reflects AVENEW's founding principles of thoughtful design, distinctive location selection and timeless quality.

The World Islands form an archipelago of approximately 260 man-made islands, located four kilometres off the Jumeirah coastline. With renewed developer confidence, significant hospitality commitments and a fixed supply unlike any other in Dubai, the destination has entered a recognised phase of growth and stands among the region’s most compelling long-term real estate opportunities.

Offering a private island lifestyle within easy reach of the city, The Ritz-Carlton Residences will be located within the Hawaii Islands cluster at The World Islands. The masterplan introduces a curated collection of villas and two- and three-bedroom low-rise residences, designed as a private retreat for those seeking an exceptional standard of living.

The collaboration with Marriott will bring The Ritz-Carlton’s legendary service philosophy, refined hospitality and global reputation to every residence, creating a living experience that combines exceptional design with world-renowned service and personalised indelible experiences.

Rasha Hassan, managing partner of AVENEW Development, said: "The World Islands present a real estate opportunity that is genuinely rare. Limited by design, recognised around the world and continuing to evolve with every passing year. We chose to make our debut on the island because we believe in the long-term potential and because it gives us the canvas to create the kind of destination AVENEW was founded to deliver. With The Ritz-Carlton Residences, we have found a collaborator that shares our commitment to excellence and together we are shaping the future of ownership at The World Islands.”

Jaidev Menezes, regional vice president – mixed-use development, EMEA, Marriott International, said: “We couldn't be more delighted to collaborate once again with the visionary AVENEW team to introduce The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai The World Islands. With sophisticated design, discerning service and an inimitable location, these exclusive branded waterfront homes set the standard for a rare and luxury island lifestyle which will reinforce the archipelago as a truly unparalleled destination in Dubai's evolving luxury property market.”

Sales for the project are scheduled to commence in 2027, with more details to be revealed ahead of the sales launch.

Disclaimer: The Ritz-Carlton Residences Dubai, The World Islands are not owned, developed or sold by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. or its affiliates ("Ritz-Carlton"). Prime Properties Holding Limited and AVENEW Real Estate Development LLC use The Ritz-Carlton trademarks under a licence from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.