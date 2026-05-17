Arif Developments wins ‘Editor’s Choice: Excellence in Luxury Living’ at Gulf Business Real Estate Summit & Awards 2026

Recognition at the prestigious industry event highlights the developer’s growing presence in UAE’s luxury real estate landscape

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Arif Developments has been recognised with the ‘Editor’s Choice: Excellence in Luxury Living’ award at the Gulf Business Real Estate Summit & Awards 2026, held on May 15 at Palazzo Versace Dubai.

The award highlights the company’s growing contribution to UAE’s evolving luxury real estate landscape and reflects its focus on delivering premium residential developments centred on quality, design, and elevated living experiences.

Hosted in Dubai, the event brought together developers, industry leaders, investors, and key stakeholders from across the region’s property and real estate landscape to recognise achievements shaping the future of the industry.

The recognition marks another milestone for Arif Developments as the company continues to strengthen its position within the UAE’s competitive luxury property market.

The award also comes amid sustained momentum across the UAE’s high-end residential market, which continues to attract strong investor interest driven by the country’s global appeal, lifestyle offerings, and long-term market confidence.

Representatives from Arif Developments described the recognition as a reflection of the team’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering modern luxury living experiences tailored to evolving buyer expectations.