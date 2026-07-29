Arif Developments Proudly Receives Award from H.H. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan at 9th Golden Excellence Awards

Founder and chairman Arif Abdul Latif receives the Golden Excellence Award for ‘Luxury Villa Community of the Year’, recognising the vision and progress of Kabbali Hills

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Arif Development has received the prestigious Golden Excellence Award for Luxury Villa Community of the Year at the 9th Golden Excellence Awards, marking a significant achievement for the UAE-based real estate developer and its flagship residential project, Kabbali Hills.

The award was received by Arif Abdul Latif, founder and chairman of Arif Development, during the distinguished ceremony held on July 25, 2026 at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai.

The 9th Golden Excellence Awards were held under the esteemed patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence. The ceremony brought together prominent business leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, and influential figures from across the region to recognise excellence, leadership, and meaningful contributions to the UAE's economic and social development.

Arif Development was recognised for the vision, planning, and execution behind Kabbali Hills, a premium villa community designed to offer architectural individuality, spacious residences, and a family-focused living environment.

Commenting on the recognition, Arif Abdul Latif said: "Receiving the Golden Excellence Award at such a prestigious ceremony is a profound honour for Arif Development. His Highness represents the UAE's enduring values of tolerance, coexistence, leadership, and service to society. These values continue to inspire businesses and individuals across the country to contribute responsibly to the nation's progress. Kabbali Hills reflects our belief that luxury should be defined not only by appearance but also by thoughtful architecture, construction quality, functionality, and the long-term experience of the families who live there. This award belongs to our entire team, our partners, our customers, and everyone who has supported our vision."

Strong construction and market performance

The award comes at an important stage in the development of Kabbali Hills. The project has achieved approximately 85 per cent construction completion and is progressing around two months ahead of schedule.

The development has also recorded a strong early market response, with approximately 60 per cent of the project sold within the first four months.

The project is scheduled for delivery in December 2027. These milestones reflect the company's emphasis on disciplined construction management, transparency, timely execution, and maintaining confidence among buyers, investors, and real estate partners.

Kabbali Hills has been designed as a distinctive luxury villa community where each residence is planned to provide privacy, functionality, contemporary design, and a strong sense of individuality.

Rather than following a conventional mass-development approach, Arif Development has focused on creating a thoughtfully planned residential environment that responds to the evolving expectations of modern families and property investors.

Supporting Ajman's premium residential market

Located in Ajman, Kabbali Hills contributes to the emirate's growing position within the UAE's premium residential property market.

Ajman continues to attract interest from buyers seeking spacious homes, strong connectivity, competitive value, and family-oriented communities. Kabbali Hills addresses this demand by combining luxury villa living with carefully considered planning and long-term investment potential.

The recognition as Luxury Villa Community of the Year reinforces the project's position within the UAE real estate landscape and reflects the growing importance of design-led developments outside the country's traditional luxury property centres.

Arif Abdul Latif added: "The UAE has created a global benchmark for ambition, innovation, and excellence. As real estate developers, we have a responsibility to contribute to this vision by creating projects that add value to communities and improve the quality of life for residents. This recognition motivates us to continue raising our standards and delivering developments that combine architectural distinction, construction excellence, and enduring value."

The Golden Excellence Award represents an important milestone for Arif Development as the company continues to strengthen its presence in the UAE property sector and develop residential communities built around quality, trust, and long-term value.

For more information, visit: www.arifdevelopments.com