Arif Developments' Kabbali Hills wins Gulf News Editor’s Choice Award for 'Luxury Villa Community of the Year'

The recognition further reinforces the company’s growing reputation as a developer focused on delivering premium lifestyle communities in the UAE

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Arif Developments has been honoured with the Gulf News Editor’s Choice Award for Luxury Villa Community of the Year for its flagship residential project, Kabbali Hills, during a prestigious awards ceremony held at the iconic Museum of the Future, Dubai, on June 12, 2026.

The recognition marks a significant milestone for Arif Developments and further reinforces the company’s growing reputation as a developer focused on delivering premium lifestyle communities in the UAE. The award recognises Kabbali Hills for its vision, design approach, community planning, and contribution to the luxury villa segment.

Kabbali Hills has been developed with a clear focus on creating an elevated residential experience for families, homeowners, and investors seeking a refined lifestyle. The project brings together modern architecture, spacious villa layouts, high-quality planning, and a strong sense of community living. Designed to reflect the aspirations of today’s luxury homeowners, Kabbali Hills aims to offer residents privacy, comfort, exclusivity, and long-term value.

The award comes at a time when the UAE’s real estate market continues to witness strong demand for well-planned luxury communities, particularly from end-users and international investors looking for quality developments backed by credible developers. With Kabbali Hills, Arif Developments is positioning itself within this evolving market by focusing on projects that combine design excellence, functional living, and lifestyle-led value.

Commenting on the achievement, Arif Abdul Latif, chairman and founder of Arif Developments, said: “Receiving the Gulf News Editor’s Choice Award for Luxury Villa Community of the Year is a proud moment for Arif Developments. Kabbali Hills reflects our commitment to creating lifestyle-driven villa communities that combine architectural quality, thoughtful planning, and long-term investment value. This recognition is a strong motivation for our team to continue delivering projects that meet the expectations of modern homeowners and contribute positively to the UAE’s real estate landscape.”

The recognition also highlights Arif Developments’ continued focus on building trust through quality execution and customer-centric development. As the real estate sector becomes increasingly competitive, buyers are looking for developers who can offer not only premium residences but also a complete community experience. Kabbali Hills has been designed around this approach, offering a residential environment that supports comfort, family living, and a premium lifestyle.

The ceremony at the Museum of the Future brought together leading names from the business, real estate, and lifestyle sectors, celebrating companies and projects that have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and market impact. For Arif Developments, receiving this award represents an important endorsement of its vision and the strong market positioning of Kabbali Hills.

As Dubai and the wider UAE continue to attract residents and investors from across the world, Arif Developments remains committed to supporting the country’s property sector through developments that reflect quality, reliability, and long-term value creation. The company aims to continue strengthening its portfolio with residential projects that align with the evolving needs of the market.With this latest recognition, Kabbali Hills stands as a key milestone in Arif Developments’ journey and a reflection of the company’s ambition to create distinctive communities that offer more than just homes - delivering lifestyle, value, and confidence for buyers.