Arif Developments accelerates Kabbali Hills with strong construction momentum in Ajman

Luxury villa community continues to progress in full swing, marked by design excellence and strong on-ground execution

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Arif Developments is progressing Kabbali Hills in Ajman with remarkable consistency and pace, where strong on-ground execution meets a structured and disciplined approach, ensuring seamless advancement across the development.

The developer highlighted that construction continues at full pace, supported by well-coordinated project management, strong contractor partnerships, and streamlined operational processes, driving consistent progress across the site.

Kabbali Hills is a luxury villa community where luxury becomes a lifestyle. Every villa features a distinct elevation and curated architectural design, ensuring no two homes are alike. Defined by a design-led approach, each residence reflects a unique identity within a cohesive community.

Each villa is thoughtfully designed to offer expansive interiors, abundant natural light, and seamless indoor-outdoor living through private gardens and terraces. Refined finishes, intelligent layouts, and meticulous attention to detail define the living experience throughout.

“Kabbali Hills is set to redefine luxury living through a distinct approach to design and a relentless focus on execution excellence,” said Arif Abdul Latif, Chairman and Founder of Arif Developments. “Construction is progressing in full swing, with consistent on-ground momentum underscoring the strength of our planning and our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional quality.”

The development is emerging as a distinguished residential address, designed for discerning buyers seeking exclusivity, architectural distinction, and elevated living standards within Ajman’s evolving real estate landscape.

With construction advancing steadily across the site, Arif Developments continues to reinforce its commitment to delivering thoughtfully designed communities, defined by strong execution and meticulous attention to detail.