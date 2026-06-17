Aqaree launches in the UAE to enhance property discovery and support the evolution of the real estate ecosystem

As digital transformation accelerates, new platforms are creating more transparent and efficient property experiences

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Aqaree, a UAE-developed proptech platform, has officially launched in the United Arab Emirates, introducing an innovative digital solution designed to enhance property discovery, strengthen market transparency, and support more efficient real estate engagement across Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE.

The launch comes at a time when the UAE’s real estate sector continues to experience strong growth, driven by increasing investment, expanding developments, and sustained market confidence. As the industry evolves, opportunities continue to emerge for advanced digital solutions that further improve accessibility, efficiency, and user experience for all stakeholders.

Developed in the UAE, Aqaree reflects the nation’s commitment to innovation and digital transformation, offering a modern platform that brings together verified property listings from registered real estate brokers. By prioritising accuracy, transparency, and accessibility, Aqaree aims to provide users with greater confidence throughout their property search journey.

The platform features integrated video-based property viewing capabilities, enabling prospective buyers and tenants to explore properties remotely and make more informed decisions in a convenient and time-efficient manner. Aqaree also provides brokers with enhanced visibility and direct access to genuine, high-intent property seekers, helping facilitate more meaningful engagement and supporting a more efficient transaction process.

Aqaree’s launch aligns with the broader vision of Abu Dhabi and the UAE to accelerate digital transformation across key economic sectors and encourage the adoption of innovative technologies that improve customer experiences and business efficiency. The platform is designed to support the UAE’s evolving regulatory framework and is committed to working alongside industry stakeholders to promote transparency, trust, and informed decision-making throughout the real estate ecosystem.

Aqaree is committed to supporting industry best practices and aligning with the ongoing efforts of Abu Dhabi and the UAE to enhance transparency, innovation, and digital excellence across the real estate sector.

“Aqaree was created with a clear vision: to make property discovery more transparent, efficient, and accessible for everyone involved in the real estate journey,” said Mohamed Eissa Al Refaei, CEO of Omnitech Technology and founder of Aqaree. “We believe technology should bring people closer to opportunities while strengthening trust and confidence across the market. Aqaree is our contribution to supporting the continued growth, modernisation, and digital transformation of the UAE real estate sector.”

As a UAE-developed platform, Aqaree aims to complement the existing real estate ecosystem by creating additional opportunities for collaboration, visibility, and engagement among property seekers, brokers, developers, and investors. Rather than replacing existing market participants, Aqaree seeks to enhance connectivity and contribute to a more integrated and digitally enabled real estate environment.

Looking ahead, Aqaree plans to continuously introduce new technologies and features designed to enhance the real estate experience, empower industry professionals, and contribute to the ongoing evolution of the UAE’s dynamic property landscape.

Built with a strong commitment to innovation and customer experience, Aqaree aspires to become a trusted platform that supports smarter property decisions and creates meaningful value for all stakeholders across the real estate sector.

The platform is now available across the UAE at www.aqaree.ae.