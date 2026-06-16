ANAX Developments breaks ground on ELLE Residences Dubai Islands and unveils ANAX 2.0

ANAX 2.0 marks the next phase of the company's growth while upholding its commitment to quality and a customer-first philosophy

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ANAX Developments, a leading real estate developer in Dubai, has officially commenced construction on its flagship project, ELLE Residences Dubai Islands. This landmark development marks ELLE's first residential project in the Middle East and its second globally, following the brand's residential tower in Miami.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by senior representatives from ANAX, key stakeholders, industry leaders, and media representatives. Scheduled for completion in Q4 2027, ELLE Residences comprises 91 apartments and 7 signature townhouses, offering direct waterfront access.

To ensure the highest standards of construction quality, ANAX Developments has appointed International Foundation Group (IFG), one of the UAE's leading geotechnical and foundation engineering specialists, as the enabling works contractor for ELLE Residences.

Satish Sanpal, founder and chairman of ANAX Holding, said: "The commencement of construction at ELLE Residences reflects our commitment to delivering on our promises. We are proud to see this project move into its next phase.” He added: “We strongly believe in the UAE and its future, which is why we will continue to invest and build in this country."

The event also marked the unveiling of ANAX 2.0, the next chapter of ANAX Developments, as the company continues to build on its growth and success in the UAE real estate market.

Raja Alameddine, CEO of ANAX Developments, said: "This is an exciting new chapter for ANAX Developments. Today, we are also proud to unveil ANAX 2.0, the next evolution of our brand. This reflects our strategic focus on expanding our portfolio with experience-led and luxury lifestyle developments. Through our 'Built Different' approach, we bring ANAX's vision of experiential living to life by combining architectural excellence with intelligent systems to create spaces designed around the human experience from the very first interaction."

Ravi Bhirani, managing director of ANAX Developments, shared: "ELLE Residences received an exceptional response from the market, selling out shortly after launch. I look forward to welcoming you all back in Q4 2027 as we come together once again to celebrate the successful completion and delivery of ELLE Residences."