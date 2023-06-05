Altai Tower Launch: A high-quality residential project by Tiger Properties
Tiger Properties, a leading real estate developer, is delighted to announce the launch of its latest project, Altai Tower, in the heart of Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), Dubai.
The 26-storey tower offers a luxurious living experience with a range of amenities and a prime location.
Altai Tower consists of 244 residential units, including 48 studios, 146 one-bedroom apartments, and 50 two-bedroom apartments. The tower also features four parking floors, 26 furnished apartment floors and a retail floor. Amenities at Altai Tower include an outdoor swimming pool, a kids' playing area, a running and walking track, and a gym.
The tower's starting price is Dh599,000, and the payment plan is flexible, with 0 per cent interest and a high ROI, along with a five-year payment plan option. Altai Tower's advantageous location provides easy access to some of Dubai's most popular landmarks and destinations. It is just a 13-minute drive from Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), a 17-minute drive from the Mall of the Emirates, a 19-minute drive from Palm Jumeirah, a 20-minute drive from Global Village, and a 23-minute drive from Dubai Mall.
Engineer Amer Waleed, CEO of Tiger Properties, expressed his excitement about the launch of Altai Tower. He added that he anticipates the project to have high demand, particularly given its excellent apartments, finishing, and valuable location.
Waleed stated: "Since the year's beginning, we have been eager to launch high-quality real estate projects that suit the needs of investors and end-users. We are introducing a brand-new project called 'Altai' that stands out for its amenities, design, setting, affordable costs, and adaptable payment options. With hopes of luring a sizable number of investors and buyers, we continue to meet Dubai's rising demand for housing and real estate units."
The delivery of residential units to purchasers and investors is planned to begin at Dh599,000, he continued, with "The construction operations in the 'Altai' project are expected to take three years from now, meaning it will be delivered on 2026"
In addition, he said, "With our clients' confidence in our projects and the strength and longevity of the real estate market in Dubai and the UAE, Tiger Properties is committed to keeping up with the surge in demand and working to satisfy it. The high-quality and distinctive projects that our firm has developed are constantly in demand, and as a result, we have been successful in selling residential units in several projects in a record amount of time."
Waleed highlighted his pride in Tiger Properties for introducing additional projects in Dubai and the UAE, which have built a reputable international real estate brand and are continuing to see expansion in economic and investment activities.
Tiger Properties' Altai Tower is an excellent investment opportunity for those looking for a luxurious living experience in a prime location. With flexible payment options, high ROI, and a range of amenities, the tower promises to provide an unparalleled living experience to its residents.
With Tiger Properties' commitment to meeting the surge in demand for high-quality and distinctive projects, the Altai Tower is expected to be a massive success.