Aldar’s Yas Living sells out in days, raking in Dh1.3b

Aldar Properties has once again demonstrated the allure of Yas Island, announcing that its latest project, Yas Living, sold out within days of its launch — generating over Dh1.3 billion in sales.

The overwhelming response underscores the island’s growing stature as one of the UAE’s most desirable lifestyle and investment destinations, drawing strong interest from both expatriate residents and international buyers.

Situated on the northeast edge of Yas Island with panoramic canal views, Yas Living marks the latest addition to Aldar’s “living collection” — a series of contemporary, community-focused urban developments designed for the next generation of homebuyers. The project’s three residential buildings, comprising 678 units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments, were snapped up almost immediately after launch.

The development’s appeal lies in its fusion of bold urban design, wellness-driven amenities, and proximity to some of Abu Dhabi’s top attractions — including Yas Mall, Warner Bros. World, Ferrari World, and the Yas Marina Circuit.

“With Yas Island’s current and upcoming leisure and entertainment attractions gaining global recognition, the rapid sell-out of Yas Living further showcases the island’s position as one of the UAE’s most in-demand destinations,” said Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Development. “The market response reflects both Abu Dhabi’s enduring appeal as a global investment hub and the success of our strategy to create vibrant communities that resonate across demographics.”

The customer profile of Yas Living reflects this shift. Nearly two-thirds of buyers — 65 per cent — were expatriates or international investors, led by nationals from the UAE, China, Jordan, India, and the UK.

Significantly, 71 per cent of purchasers were first-time Aldar buyers, underscoring the company’s ability to expand its reach beyond its traditional customer base. Another striking trend was the youthful buyer demographic — 65 per cent of customers were under the age of 45, signalling the growing appetite among younger professionals and families for modern, wellness-oriented homes within integrated communities.

Each of Yas Living’s three buildings comes with its own exclusive set of lifestyle amenities — a first for Yas Island — catering to diverse resident needs. Facilities include adult and kids’ swimming pools, a cinema room, a zen garden, a multifunction games room, dedicated play areas, and a fully equipped gym with a power room. These features, paired with thoughtfully landscaped outdoor spaces and shaded walkways, create a cohesive environment that encourages social interaction, fitness, and relaxation.

Sustainability is also embedded in the project’s design. Yas Living is targeting Estidama 3 Pearl certification, reflecting Aldar’s commitment to environmentally responsible building standards. Its design encourages energy efficiency and an active lifestyle through pedestrian-friendly zones and green spaces.

The rapid sell-out of Yas Living extends the success of Aldar’s recent “living collection” developments — including the fast-selling Manarat Living and Nouran Living projects on Saadiyat Island. Together, they highlight the strength of demand for Aldar’s new generation of urban communities that combine design sophistication, lifestyle convenience, and environmental mindfulness.

For Aldar, the Yas Living milestone reinforces its position as the UAE’s most influential master developer and a key player in shaping Abu Dhabi’s residential landscape.

The company continues to leverage its extensive 62 million square metre land bank to develop integrated communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah. Aldar’s development arm also plays a pivotal role in government-led housing and infrastructure projects, while expanding internationally through its ownership of UK developer London Square and Egyptian real estate leader SODIC.

On the investment side, Aldar manages assets worth more than Dh47 billion across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, hospitality, and education sectors. This diversified portfolio underpins the group’s financial strength and supports its strategic growth in the UAE and beyond.

With Yas Living’s instant sell-out adding another success story to its growing list of record-breaking launches, Aldar continues to set benchmarks for demand-driven development in the region, realty market watchers said.

“The project’s blend of modern architecture, sustainable living, and youthful appeal has once again confirmed Yas Island’s reputation as the beating heart of Abu Dhabi’s real estate renaissance — where lifestyle and investment potential converge seamlessly.”