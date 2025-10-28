Aldar reports Dh6 billion net profit in first nine months of 2025, marking 30% growth

Aldar Properties on Tuesday reported that net profit after tax for the first nine months of 2025 surged 30 per cent year-on-year to Dh6 billion. The growth was driven by strong results across its development and investment platforms, despite the introduction of a higher corporate tax rate in the UAE this year.

Revenue for the period rose 43 per cent to Dh23.6 billion, while Ebitda climbed 44 per cent to Dh7.8 billion. In the third quarter alone, Aldar recorded Dh1.9 billion in net profit, up 49 per cent compared to Q3 2024.

Group Chairman Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak attributed the performance to the UAE’s economic momentum and Aldar’s diversified business model. “Our development revenue backlog has reached a record Dh66.5 billion, underscoring the depth of demand for our residential communities,” he said.

Group CEO Talal Al Dhiyebi highlighted the impact of strategic investments made in recent years. “We achieved a quarterly UAE sales record of Dh9.1 billion in Q3, supported by strong domestic demand and growing interest from international buyers,” he said.

Development business surges

Aldar Development reported a 50 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to Dh17.1 billion for the nine-month period, with Ebitda up 58 per cent to Dh5 billion. Group sales reached Dh28.5 billion, a 19 per cent increase, with UAE sales accounting for Dh26.5 billion.

International operations also contributed significantly. Egypt-based SODIC generated Dh711 million in revenue and Dh1.5 billion in sales, while UK-based London Square added Dh1.1 billion in revenue and Dh521 million in sales.

Investment platform expands

Aldar Investment, which manages Dh47 billion in assets, saw its adjusted Ebitda rise 17 per cent to Dh2.3 billion, supported by high occupancy rates and rising rental income. Investment Properties alone contributed Dh1.5 billion in Ebitda, up 20 per cent year-on-year.

The commercial segment benefited from acquisitions such as Masdar City and 6 Falak, while residential assets maintained 98 per cent occupancy. Retail performance was bolstered by Yas Mall, which saw double-digit growth in tenant sales and footfall.

Logistics Ebitda more than doubled in Q3, driven by strong leasing at Al Markaz and Abu Dhabi Business Hub. Hospitality and education segments showed mixed results, with strategic repositioning affecting short-term earnings but laying the groundwork for future growth.

Strategic moves and ESG commitments

Aldar strengthened its liquidity with Dh1.8 billion raised through sukuk taps and credit facilities. The company also increased its stake in Aldar Estates to 82.55 per cent and launched several digital platforms to enhance customer engagement.

On the ESG front, Aldar reported significant progress, including a 31 per cent improvement in energy use intensity and 86 per cent recycling of construction waste. The company also exceeded its Emiratisation targets, with UAE nationals now comprising 44.3 per cent of its workforce.