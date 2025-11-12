Aldar acquires logistics assets from AD Ports Group for Dh570 million

Aldar and AD Ports Group subsidiary Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – Kezad Group on Wednesday finalised a deal for Aldar to acquire two institutional-grade industrial and logistics assets in Kezad for Dh570 million. The transaction expands Aldar’s recurring income portfolio and supports its strategy to scale its diversified logistics platform across the UAE.

The acquisition from AD Ports Group comprises two Grade A assets, which rank among the most advanced industrial and logistics facilities in the region, and are occupied by Noon and Emtelle. Both developed by Kezad Group as build to suit projects, the Noon facility is the UAE’s largest e-commerce fulfilment centre, while the Emtelle facility is one of the world’s largest factories for the manufacture of fibre optic ducting and pre-connectorised solutions that supply the telecoms sector.

The assets cover a combined built-up area of over 136,000 sqm and offer direct connectivity to Khalifa Port, Etihad Rail, and major highways, enabling efficient regional and international distribution.

Jassem Saleh Busaibe, chief executive officer of Aldar Investment, said: “This acquisition marks another significant milestone in Aldar’s strategy to scale its logistics and industrial platform in the UAE, while further strengthening our expansive recurring income business. The Grade A assets acquired from AD Ports Group are strategically located and occupied for the long term, ensuring stable income generation. With the logistics market poised for substantial growth as the UAE cements its position as a hub for regional and international trade, we will continue to assess opportunities for further growth in the sector.”

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO, Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group, said: “The successful sale of our build-to-suit assets to Aldar reaffirms the market’s strong confidence in the quality and resilience of Kezad’s logistics ecosystem and development capability. This transaction also highlights the attractiveness of our assets and the strength of Abu Dhabi’s industrial and logistics real estate market, which continues to see robust demand from global investors.”

The transaction aligns with Aldar’s strategy to increase exposure to the industrial and logistics segment through selective acquisitions and developments. Upon deal completion, the assets will significantly expand Aldar’s logistics footprint, supporting its ambition to create a balanced and scalable platform across Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Aldar’s logistics portfolio now includes strategic assets such as Abu Dhabi Business Hub, Almarkaz Industrial Park, and 7 Central in Dubai Investments Park, alongside ongoing development projects in Dubai South and National Industries Park.

Moreover, the divestment by AD Ports Group aligns with its business model to actively manage its growing portfolio of assets across all business clusters and monetise non-core assets when opportune. The proceeds from the transaction will be used to de-lever the Group’s balance sheet.

The Noon Fulfilment Centre, completed in March 2025, spans over 115,000 sqm and serves as the e-commerce company’s principal fulfilment hub in the UAE. The facility was developed to institutional-grade specifications, with advanced temperature-controlled zones, cold storage, and integrated sustainability features designed to achieve Estidama 2 Pearl certification. The property includes 82 dock-level doors, 18-metre racking height, and EV parking, supporting Noon’s large-scale logistics operations across the UAE and wider GCC.

The Emtelle facility, completed in June 2024, comprises 21,000 sqm of manufacturing and logistics space, serving as Emtelle’s regional production and distribution base for fibre optic and duct network solutions. Built to high technical standards, the facility includes 8-metre eaves height, temperature control systems, 6,500 kW power capacity, and dedicated external storage areas that provide future expansion flexibility.