  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Aug 27, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 4, 1447 | Fajr 04:38 | DXB weather-sun.svg41°C

Ajman real estate valuation transactions reach Dh1.48 billion in July 2025

Valuation activities included commercial, residential, and industrial, with commercial properties claiming the largest share

Published: Tue 26 Aug 2025, 8:15 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Snoring, falling asleep during day could be signs of sleep apnea

UAE: Snoring, falling asleep during day could be signs of sleep apnea

UAE: Strong passwords, child-friendly bank cards; how to protect kids' e-money

UAE: Strong passwords, child-friendly bank cards; how to protect kids' e-money

After-school activities: How you and your kids can navigate the UAE co-curricular craze

After-school activities: How you and your kids can navigate the UAE co-curricular craze

A total of Dh1.48 billion real estate valuation transactions were carried out in Ajman in July 2025.

Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman, confirmed that the month of July witnessed 220 real estate valuation transactions, with a total value amounting to Dh1.48 billion, reflecting a notable growth of 201 per cent compared to the month of June.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Badminton: Al Ain Masters unveils its global promotional video

thumb-image

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged after 2 years of dating

thumb-image

Dubai Islands offers greater ROI for new investors

thumb-image

Young Stunners to rock Dubai with Afusic on August 30

thumb-image

'Arjun Chakravarthy' sports biopic gets release date

 

He pointed out that the valuation activities included commercial, residential, and industrial, with commercial properties claiming the largest share of the total valuation value at Dh943 million, ahead of residential properties, which amounted to a total value of Dh198 million, while industrial properties ranked third with a total of Dh336 million.

The Director-General clarified that the July report included personal valuation transactions, court and institutional valuations, as well as valuations related to long-term Golden Residency permits for investors, which accounted for 195 transactions, with a total value exceeding Dh1.3 billion, reflecting a significant increase of 273 per cent.