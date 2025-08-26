Ajman real estate valuation transactions reach Dh1.48 billion in July 2025

A total of Dh1.48 billion real estate valuation transactions were carried out in Ajman in July 2025.

Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman, confirmed that the month of July witnessed 220 real estate valuation transactions, with a total value amounting to Dh1.48 billion, reflecting a notable growth of 201 per cent compared to the month of June.

He pointed out that the valuation activities included commercial, residential, and industrial, with commercial properties claiming the largest share of the total valuation value at Dh943 million, ahead of residential properties, which amounted to a total value of Dh198 million, while industrial properties ranked third with a total of Dh336 million.

The Director-General clarified that the July report included personal valuation transactions, court and institutional valuations, as well as valuations related to long-term Golden Residency permits for investors, which accounted for 195 transactions, with a total value exceeding Dh1.3 billion, reflecting a significant increase of 273 per cent.