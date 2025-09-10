  • search in Khaleej Times


Ajman real estate transactions hit Dh1.9 billion in August

214 mortgage transactions were registered in August with a total value surpassing Dh285 million

Published: Wed 10 Sept 2025, 7:49 PM

The value of real estate transactions in Ajman during August reached Dh1.9 billion, marking a growth of 21 per cent compared to the same period in 2024, according to the Real Estate Report issued by the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation.

Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman, stated that the number of real estate transactions in August amounted to 1,389, while the number of real estate trading reached 1,116, with a total value exceeding Dh1.39 billion.

He added that 214 mortgage transactions were registered in August with a total value surpassing Dh285 million.

Al Muhairi underlined that the figures demonstrate the resilience of the real estate sector, the variety of investment opportunities and their appeal to different categories of investors keen to do business in Ajman and benefit from its unique advantages and strong competitiveness.