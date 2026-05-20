Abu Dhabi to get new 10m sqm sustainable city, first phase investment put at Dh2 billion

Abu Dhabi National Company for Building Materials (Bildco) listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, has announced the signing of a partnership with Wujod Real Estate Development to develop a sustainable project in the UAE capital

The project will cover an initial area of approximately 10 million square meters, equivalent to around 107 million square feet. Investments for the first phase are estimated at Dh2 billion, with implementation to proceed in line with the approved development plans and regulatory requirements.

Shamsa Sulaiman Alfahim, acting CEO of Bildco, said this partnership will supporting the evolution of the UAE’s real estate sector by providing building materials and solutions that meet the requirements of modern developments and contribute to the country’s sustainable urban growth.

“We believe that true growth is tied to our ability to deliver products and services that help build more efficient and sustainable communities, while supporting the vision of Abu Dhabi and the UAE to develop an integrated, future-ready urban environment. Our success is built on strong professional foundations, a specialised team, and strategic partnerships. We remain committed to strengthening our role in supporting major real estate projects and contributing to lasting value for the sector and future generations,” she added.

The partnership will also support Abu Dhabi’s long-term economic diversification strategy by developing a low-density urban destination that brings together sustainable residential living, health and wellness facilities, equestrian activities, innovation hubs, open natural spaces, and modern infrastructure designed to meet the needs of future living.

Issa Ataya, founder and CEO of Wujod Real Estate Development, said the project will also serve as a sustainable platform supporting the health and wellness, innovation and tourism sectors.

“Our ambition is to develop a leading global destination that sets a new standard for residential excellence through spacious residential clusters, specialised health and wellness facilities, equestrian and golf experiences, productive green spaces, integrated lifestyle amenities and services, as well as advanced and sustainable infrastructure,” he said.

The development is closely aligned with Abu Dhabi’s strategic priorities in economic diversification, sustainability leadership, tourism growth, the advancement of the health and wellness sectors, innovation, and the attraction of investment and private capital. It also aims to contribute effectively to the emirate’s long-term vision for integrated and future-focused urban development.