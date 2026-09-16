Abu Dhabi streamlines regulatory process for holiday homeowners, operators

Abu Dhabi has updated the emirate’s regulatory system for holiday homes to offer a more streamlined experience for owners, operators and sector partners.

The improvements by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), reduce approval times, simplify licensing procedures and provide users with a more modern, flexible digital platform, marking a milestone in DCT Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation journey.

In addition to its impact on licensing, the digital platform increases regulatory compliance, improves revenue management for holiday homes and enhances integration with government entities.

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The enhanced system reinforces quality and safety standards by providing tools for better monitoring, inspections and compliance tracking, helping operators maintain high operational standards while meeting regulatory requirements.

The system is designed to fully comply with all required data protection policies, ensuring that sensitive information is managed and stored with the highest levels of security and integrity.

The latest enhancements are in addition to improvements to the Holiday Home System in 2024. In that year, DCT Abu Dhabi worked in close coordination with government stakeholders to integrate the licensing platform with the Department of Municipalities and Transport and the self-inspection system, reducing permit issuance time to under six hours.