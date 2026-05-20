Abu Dhabi real estate likely to witness 8,400 handovers this year

Abu Dhabi’s property market is emerging as one of the UAE’s strongest real estate growth stories, with soaring transaction volumes, double-digit rental gains and surging demand for premium office space reinforcing the capital’s rise as a preferred destination for investors, multinational companies and high-net-worth residents.

The strong momentum in the capital comes as the broader UAE property market begins transitioning from the explosive post-pandemic boom of 2025 into a more balanced and mature growth cycle, supported by infrastructure spending, economic diversification and sustained population growth despite mounting regional geopolitical tensions.

According to the latest Q1 2026 market assessment released by Colliers, Abu Dhabi continues to outperform several regional markets as rising demand for high-quality residential communities and Grade A commercial assets reshapes the emirate’s real estate landscape.

In Abu Dhabi, the residential market is transitioning toward a more sustainable growth trajectory following a period of rapid appreciation.

Around 1,200 residential units were delivered in the capital during the first quarter, while another 7,000 units are expected to be completed before the end of the year. Developers also launched 22 new projects during the quarter, including nine branded residential developments, reflecting continued confidence in long-term demand.

Rental growth in Abu Dhabi remained strong, although signs of moderation are beginning to emerge.

Average apartment rents rose 15 per cent year-on-year during Q1 2026, with mid-market developments recording increases exceeding 20 per cent. Villa rents increased 6 per cent annually and 1 per cent quarter-on-quarter, while premium communities on Yas Island continued to outperform the broader market.

The office sector also maintained robust momentum as occupancy levels climbed above 95 per cent across key commercial districts.

Office rents across all categories rose between 8 per cent and 20 per cent annually, driven by limited Grade A supply and growing demand from financial institutions, technology firms and multinational corporations expanding regional operations in Abu Dhabi.

The handover of Shams Tower on Al Reem Island added fresh commercial inventory to the market, while upcoming developments such as Masdar City Square and The Link are already attracting significant occupier interest.

Analysts say demand for environmentally sustainable Grade A office space is becoming one of the strongest structural themes shaping Abu Dhabi’s commercial property market.

Residential transaction activity in the capital also remained exceptionally strong. Around 7,800 deals were recorded during the first quarter, representing a 10 per cent increase quarter-on-quarter and a sharp 119 per cent surge compared to the same period last year.

Average apartment sales prices rose 32 per cent annually, while villa prices climbed 21 per cent year-on-year.

In Dubai, the market is gradually moving beyond the rapid expansion phase that followed the pandemic-era boom, although demand fundamentals remain resilient.

Apartment handovers exceeded 10,000 units for the second consecutive month during Q1 2026, while around 1,900 villas were delivered. Another 65,000 apartments and 12,500 villas are expected to enter the market by the end of the year, although some projects may face delayed delivery schedules.

Despite the large incoming supply pipeline, rental growth remained positive, particularly in affordable and mid-market communities where population inflows and expatriate demand continue to support occupancy.

Average apartment rents increased 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter, while villa rents largely stabilised as tenants adopted a more value-conscious approach.

The report noted that Dubai’s sales market continues to expand, although activity patterns are becoming increasingly segmented.

Off-plan transactions remained closely tied to the pace of project launches, while completed property sales across apartments and villas slowed progressively through March.

Prices across both off-plan and secondary residential markets continued to edge higher.

The office segment emerged as one of Dubai’s strongest-performing sectors, driven by persistent shortages of completed Grade A commercial space in key business hubs such as Dubai International Financial Centre and Business Bay.

Colliers said office sales growth significantly outperformed residential segments due to strong corporate demand and limited new supply.

Across the Northern Emirates, the market is increasingly evolving from a lower-cost commuter alternative into a standalone lifestyle destination supported by integrated master-planned communities and improving infrastructure.

Around 5,200 residential units were launched across the Northern Emirates during Q1 2026, down nearly 60 per cent from the exceptionally high launch levels seen in 2025.

Sharjah led new project launches with approximately 1,700 units, followed by Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain.

Rental growth moderated considerably across the region, with apartment rents in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah increasing marginally by 1-2 per cent quarter-on-quarter, while rents in Ajman, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain remained broadly stable.

More than 1,100 apartments and 320 villas were completed across key communities including Aljada, Sharjah Sustainable City and Al Zahia.

Meanwhile, Al Ain continued to record stable, locally driven growth across residential, office and retail sectors, supported by steady domestic demand and improving commercial activity.

Colliers said UAE real estate markets have so far remained largely insulated from broader regional geopolitical pressures, although the coming quarters will be critical in determining whether rising supply and external economic headwinds lead to price stabilisation or slower transaction activity across key segments.