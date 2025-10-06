Abu Dhabi: 5-bedroom, private cinema penthouse sells for record Dh14,000 per sqft

Abu Dhabi property on Monday set a new record as a penthouse was sold in Four Seasons Private Residences Abu Dhabi at Saadiyat Beach for a record Dh14,000 per square foot.

Developed by Abu Dhabi-based developer AlAIN, the 14,240 sqft property was sold for a total value of Dh200 million. The five-bedroom off-plan unit features a cinema, chef's kitchen, two lifts, office lounge, and fitness studio and spa.

"Abu Dhabi is undergoing a remarkable transformation – from world-class cultural landmarks like the Louvre and Guggenheim to its rise as a global financial hub through ADGM and ADQ. This milestone sale demonstrates the strength of the city's luxury market and the appetite among discerning global buyers for prestigious, world-class residences," said Leigh Borg, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Sotheby's International Realty.

According to the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre, the capital recorded Dh92 billion worth of transactions in 2025 year-to-date. Over the past five years, the market has grown by more than 200 per cent, fuelled by millionaires, centimillionaires, and billionaires migrating to the emirate for its stability, culture, and global connectivity.

Price performance remained robust in the second quarter of 2025, with average apartment values rising over 18 per cent year-on-year, reaching Dh14,200 per square metres. While vila prices increased nearly 14 per cent, averaging Dh11,900 per sqm, according to real estate consultancy CBRE.

“Growth was broadly distributed across key communities, with apartment prices generally increasing between 12 per cent and 17 per cent, driven by strong demand across the central and waterfront locations. Villa performances varied much more widely, with annual growth ranging from 4 per cent to 14 per cent in the high-demand areas across Yas Island,” said CBRE.

After witnessing Dubai’s tremendous growth in recent years, George Azar, Chairman and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty in the UAE, UK, and KSA, said Abu Dhabi is now primed to step into the spotlight.

“The city combines visionary government planning with world-class infrastructure, sustainability, and culture,” he added.