Abu Dhabi landlords shift focus to flexible lease terms as rent freeze reshapes market

Abu Dhabi landlords are increasingly competing through flexible lease terms and tenant-focused incentives rather than rental increases, as the emirate's rent freeze encourages a greater emphasis on occupancy and long-term tenant retention, according to a senior property executive.

Khaled Almahri said landlords continue to offer incentives despite restrictions on rent increases, although these have become more targeted and focused on improving the overall leasing experience rather than reducing headline rents.

"Rather than relying on rent increases, many landlords are focusing on attracting and retaining tenants by offering greater flexibility and added value," he said.

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The shift comes as Abu Dhabi's property market continues to expand. According to the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), the emirate recorded Dh117 billion in real estate transactions during the first half of 2026, more than doubling in value from a year earlier, while foreign direct investment in the sector surged 309 per cent to Dh13.8 billion, underscoring strong investor confidence.

The policy is intended as a temporary market stabilisation measure to ease pressure on tenants and businesses following a period of strong rental growth. Analysts have said such measures are most effective when accompanied by continued housing supply and a clear exit strategy to minimise longer-term market distortions.

Focus shifts to tenant retention

Almahri said leasing strategies have evolved since rent increases became more restricted.

"The focus has shifted from maximising annual rent increases to maintaining high occupancy rates, reducing vacancies and building longer-term relationships with tenants," he said.

Instead of offering direct rent discounts, landlords are increasingly negotiating payment schedules, lease conditions and renewal packages to make their properties more attractive.

He noted that large institutional landlords are placing greater emphasis on professional property management, service quality and smoother lease renewals, while private landlords remain more flexible in negotiating individual lease terms.

Competition remains strong

According to Almahri, landlords have become more competitive as annual rental growth has moderated.

"With rental increases temporarily restricted, landlords are placing greater emphasis on attracting and retaining tenants through competitive pricing, flexible lease terms and well-maintained properties rather than relying on annual rent increases," he said.

Although it is still too early to assess the full impact of the rent freeze on lease renewals, Almahri believes greater pricing certainty could encourage more tenants to renew their leases over time.

Long-term outlook remains positive

Despite moderating short-term rental growth, Almahri said the policy is unlikely to affect long-term investment decisions.

"Abu Dhabi continues to benefit from strong economic growth, population expansion and ongoing government investment, which remain the key drivers of real estate demand," he said.

He added that government initiatives designed to improve market stability strengthen confidence among both tenants and investors.

"For tenants, they provide greater certainty when planning housing costs, while for investors they reinforce Abu Dhabi's reputation as a transparent, well-regulated and stable real estate market."

Looking ahead, Almahri expects landlords to continue offering flexible leasing arrangements rather than significant rent reductions.

He also advised tenants negotiating new leases or renewals to focus on the overall lease package, including payment flexibility, maintenance responsibilities and contract terms, rather than concentrating solely on the rental price.