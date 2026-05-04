Abu Dhabi home sales rebound in April as transactions top 3,200 units

Residential property activity in Abu Dhabi remained resilient through March and April, with transaction volumes and values in April rebounding to levels seen earlier in the year, according to new market insights released by the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (Adrec).

Data covering the past eight weeks shows that residential unit sales softened slightly in March before gathering pace again in April, a pattern Adrec said was consistent with normal market variation. Around 2,600 residential transactions were recorded in March, compared with approximately 2,700 in January and 3,100 in February. April, however, saw more than 3,200 residential unit sales, surpassing transaction volumes from the first two months of the year.

In value terms, April also marked a strong month, with residential sales exceeding Dh13 billion, reflecting sustained buyer interest despite broader price stability across the market.

Adrec noted that ready unit sales provide the clearest indication of near‑term demand, as they reflect immediate purchasing decisions rather than forward commitments typically associated with off‑plan transactions. Over the eight‑week period, ready sales broadly tracked recent historical averages, with March recording 482 transactions worth around Dh1.2 billion, slightly below the January‑February monthly average of around 560 units valued at Dh1.6 billion. In April, ready sales recovered to 529 units with transaction values returning to around Dh1.6 billion, in line with earlier norms.

Off‑plan development activity also remained steady over the period, with several major projects launched across the emirate. These included Modon’s Tara Park, Ohana Development’s Manchester City Yas Residences, Aldar’s Yas Park Place and Sobha City Abu Dhabi, underscoring continued confidence among developers and a steady pipeline of new supply entering the market. Adrec said off‑plan sales registrations for these projects will continue to be monitored in the coming weeks.

On pricing, listing data suggested limited downward pressure. While the share of listings showing price reductions increased slightly over the eight weeks, roughly 90 per cent of residential listings recorded no change or posted price increases. Where reductions were made, they were generally modest, with between 85 per cent and 90 per cent of adjusted listings seeing decreases of less than 10 per cent, pointing to contained and selective repricing rather than broad‑based declines.

The rental market continued to expand, with the total number of active leased residential units rising steadily on a week‑by‑week basis throughout 2026. Adrec noted that while growth has moderated in line with trends seen over the past two to three years, high occupancy levels continue to underpin leasing activity across the emirate.

Adrec said the latest data release is part of its ongoing efforts to improve transparency and provide market participants with clearer insight into evolving real estate trends in Abu Dhabi, with transaction indicators and performance data available through its official platform.