Abu Dhabi extends activation period for housing construction, maintenance loans

The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority has announced an extension to the activation period for housing construction, demolition and reconstruction, and maintenance loans.

Under the initiative, which aligns with the objectives of the 'Year of Family' to promote family wellbeing, two additional years have been added to the activation period for construction, demolition and reconstruction, and housing maintenance loans.

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The measure is intended to ease pressures associated with project planning and implementation, provide sufficient time and support quality execution.

The Authority also conducts periodic and comprehensive reviews and takes decisions aimed at easing the burden on citizens and supporting them in securing suitable housing.

The step also responds to developments in the construction market and changes in the cost of carrying out building works, giving beneficiaries additional time to plan, make appropriate decisions, and select contractors and consultants in line with approved standards of quality, efficiency and suitable cost.

The initiative reflects the Authority's approach to developing housing solutions and programmes in line with beneficiaries' needs and market changes, while enhancing the stability, wellbeing and quality of life of Emirati families and placing family needs at the heart of housing policies and initiatives.