Abu Dhabi extends application deadline for building occupancy certificates to Nov 30

The previous deadline was September 16, 2026, which itself was a grace period provided by the municipality

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 23 Sept 2026, 2:07 PM
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Abu Dhabi has extended application deadline for Building Occupancy certificates in the emirate, the emirate's Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) announced.

The previous deadline was September 16, 2026, which itself was a grace period provided by the municipality. This date has been postponed to November 30, 2026, giving building owners and real estate operators more time to complete the required procedures.

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Requirements include structural stability assessments, Civil Defence and fire safety clearances, gas system safety certificates, water and plumbing compliance, and verification of air-conditioning and ventilation systems.

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What is a Building Occupancy Certificate?

An occupancy certificate is an official municipal document confirming that a building is safe to use and complies with applicable technical and regulatory standards. The building must undergo inspections to get Certificates may remain valid for up to five years, depending on the type of property, and must be renewed before expiry.

Earlier, DMT urged property owners to complete the procedures as soon as possible to avoid incurring fines.

An administrative fine of up to Dh1 million, in addition to an order requiring all identified violations to be corrected, will be given to building owners who do not complete the application on time.

Starting the procedure earlier can also allow property managers to receive an additional six months, or another period approved by the Urban Planning and Permits Centre, to complete the required technical and regulatory procedures, according to a previous report by Khaleej Times.

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