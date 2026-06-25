Abu Dhabi emerges as off-plan hotspot with investor demand remaining robust

The UAE’s off-plan property market continues to defy expectations, with investor demand remaining robust despite months of geopolitical uncertainty that many analysts had feared would slow long-term real estate commitments.

Instead of retreating from projects that may take years to complete, investors are increasingly embracing off-plan developments, attracted by lower entry prices, flexible payment plans and the prospect of substantial capital appreciation.

The trend is not only reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global real estate powerhouse but is also propelling Abu Dhabi into the spotlight as one of the region’s fastest-growing investment destinations.

According to property advisory firm Equity, investor confidence in the UAE’s long-term growth story remains largely intact, with off-plan projects continuing to attract both regional and international buyers.

What is particularly noteworthy is the growing shift in investor interest towards Abu Dhabi. While Dubai remains the dominant force in the UAE property market, Abu Dhabi accounted for nearly 70 per cent of off-plan transactions within Equity’s portfolio this year, signalling a significant rebalancing of investor activity towards the capital.

The trend reflects Abu Dhabi’s rapidly evolving real estate landscape, underpinned by major infrastructure investments, regulatory reforms and the expansion of large-scale master-planned communities.

Industry observers say investors are increasingly seeking opportunities beyond traditional hotspots as the UAE’s property market enters a more mature phase. Rather than focusing solely on short-term gains, many buyers are targeting projects that offer strong long-term value and exposure to future growth corridors.

“Investor confidence in the UAE real estate market remains incredibly strong,” said Emrah Yar, founder and chief executive officer of Equity. “Off-plan developments continue to be a key driver of long-term wealth creation, and the rising demand we’re seeing in Abu Dhabi reflects a clear shift toward high-growth opportunities and future-focused investment.”

The resilience of the off-plan market comes at a time when the UAE property sector continues to post record-breaking numbers. Dubai recorded property transactions worth more than Dh760 billion in 2025, while Abu Dhabi’s real estate market has also witnessed strong growth driven by rising demand from local and overseas investors.

Market experts attribute the strength of the off-plan segment to several factors. Developers have become increasingly sophisticated in structuring payment plans, offering extended post-handover options and reducing upfront financial commitments. Such incentives have broadened the investor base and improved affordability, particularly among first-time buyers and overseas investors.

At the same time, the UAE’s growing population, expanding economy and pro-investment policies continue to underpin long-term housing demand. Golden Visa programmes, business-friendly regulations and sustained economic diversification have enhanced the country’s appeal as a destination for global capital.

Abu Dhabi’s emergence as an off-plan powerhouse is also being driven by major developments on Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, Al Reem Island and other strategic locations, where new residential communities are being launched to cater to rising demand from both investors and end-users.

The capital’s increasingly transparent regulatory environment, combined with strong government backing and substantial investment in infrastructure, is further strengthening investor confidence.

Analysts note that the shift towards Abu Dhabi does not signal a weakening of Dubai’s market. Rather, it highlights the growing depth and geographical diversification of the UAE’s real estate sector. Investors are no longer concentrating exclusively on one emirate but are increasingly viewing the country as a multi-market investment destination offering varied risk-return opportunities.

As market conditions evolve, the continued strength of off-plan sales suggests investors remain confident in the UAE’s long-term economic prospects. Far from slowing down, the country’s property market appears to be entering a new phase of expansion—one characterised by broader geographic participation, deeper investor sophistication and growing confidence in future growth.