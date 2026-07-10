140% surge: Why Dubai’s waterfront homes are becoming the UAE’s most valuable real estate asset

Dubai’s waterfront property market has emerged as one of the emirate’s strongest real estate success stories, with a widening gap between demand and supply pushing prices to record levels and reinforcing the appeal of seafront living as both a lifestyle choice and a long-term investment asset, a study showed.

According to The Future of Seafront Being report, produced by White Paper Media Consulting for Shamal Holding, waterfront homes in Dubai commanded a 90 per cent premium over inland properties in 2021, a figure that rose to 128 per cent by the first quarter of 2026 as buyers competed for a finite supply of coastal homes. The report also notes that prime waterfront properties in the emirate have appreciated by more than 140 per cent over the past five years, significantly outperforming the wider residential market.

The premium is being driven by a classic supply-demand imbalance. As developable seafront land becomes increasingly scarce, the number of premium waterfront homes under construction is expected to decline sharply from 4,261 units in 2026 to just 848 by 2031, according to data compiled in the White Paper Media study. Demand, meanwhile, continues to strengthen on the back of population growth, inflows of high-net-worth individuals and Dubai’s growing reputation as a global hub for wealth and investment.

The strength of the market was evident in 2025 when a record 68 homes valued at more than $25 million changed hands in Dubai. Total transaction value in the luxury residential segment reached $9.05 billion, up 27.7 per cent from 2024. Four of the city’s five best-performing neighbourhoods during the fourth quarter of 2025 were waterfront communities, accounting for 79 transactions, while 55.6 per cent of all Dubai homes sold above $10 million during the period were located in seafront communities.

Yet the attraction of waterfront living extends far beyond capital appreciation. A YouGov survey found that 82 per cent of UAE residents are considering moving to a seafront or marina-front home within the next two to three years, while 93 per cent said they would pay a premium for waterfront living. Nearly all respondents — 99 per cent — believe proximity to water enhances a property’s long-term value.

The concept is also evolving in the eyes of developers. Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer of Shamal Holding, said Dubai’s relationship with the sea is moving beyond location and property ownership to encompass daily wellbeing and community building. “We believe that Seafront Being is the evolution of seafront living, from simply residing by the water to experiencing the waterfront as an integrated part of daily life, work, leisure, wellbeing and belonging,” he said. “At Shamal, we see this as a responsibility of design, not a benefit of position.”

The survey findings suggest that buyers increasingly view waterfront homes as a lifestyle investment rather than simply a luxury purchase. Among those surveyed, 96 per cent said proximity to water influences their daily decisions, from how they exercise to where they spend their leisure time, while 88 per cent believe living near the sea improves both mental and physical wellbeing. Coastal and marina environments emerged as the preferred residential setting for 45 per cent of respondents, ahead of high-density urban communities.

For Shehzad Jamal, Partner for Strategy and Consultancy at Knight Frank Mena, the appeal reflects a broader change in what affluent buyers are seeking. “Demand for coastline property has surged,” he said. Increasingly, buyers are looking for complete lifestyle ecosystems rather than standalone residences. “UHNW buyers are no longer just buying a home by the water, they are buying into a lifestyle.”

Jamal said Dubai’s prime waterfront market continues to command significant premiums, with prime seafront properties attracting an average premium of around 68 per cent. “The next phase of growth will be defined less by volume and more by quality, differentiation, and experience,” he said. Buyers, he added, are increasingly prioritising privacy, direct beach access, wellness offerings and low-density developments over sheer scale.

Urban planning expert Dr. Khaula Alkaabi, Professor in the Geography and Urban Sustainability Department at UAE University, believes waterfront developments occupy a unique role in city-building strategies. “Waterfronts often function as high-value real estate and tourism anchors,” she said. However, she noted that successful waterfront districts depend on far more than premium homes. “Cohesion depends on public shoreline access, integrated transport links, and active ground-floor uses,” she said, arguing that accessibility and community integration are essential components of sustainable urban growth.

The wellness dimension is becoming an equally important driver of the sector’s growth. The White Paper Media report found that 91 per cent of UAE residents feel noticeably more relaxed near water, while one-third described the emotional impact as profound. Sunset walks, marina visits and seaside dining ranked among the most valued experiences associated with coastal living. Respondents consistently linked these activities to reduced stress, stronger community connections and improved quality of life.

For architect Stephen Denyer, Director at global design practice U+A, the attraction is rooted in a centuries-old human connection with coastal environments. “People inherently choose coastal and seafront locations in order to interact with the water,” he said.

Denyer argues that successful developments should create meaningful engagement with the coast rather than simply offer views. “The seafront provides a natural community resource that can be utilised,” he said, adding that waterfront communities should encourage interaction, recreation and a sense of belonging.

Landscape architect Duncan Denley, founder and managing director of Desert INK, believes the industry is steadily shifting from iconic developments toward more human-centred places. “Belonging, not buildings, defines successful seafront communities,” he said.

While waterfront views remain highly prized, Denley argues that daily interaction with the coast often matters more. “An early paddle or yoga session by the sea delivers far greater wellbeing than time in an air-conditioned gym,” he said, highlighting the role that beaches, trails and waterfront amenities play in creating livable communities.

From an architectural perspective, Dr. Georges Kachaamy, Director of the Centre for Research, Innovation and Design at the American University in Dubai, believes successful coastal design works in harmony with nature. “Architecture can be a mediator between the human body and the coastal environment,” he said. Rather than competing with the sea, buildings should amplify the sensory experience of water, wind, light and open space to support wellbeing and emotional balance.

Binhabtoor believes these trends will become even more important as waterfront land becomes rarer. “As prime coastal land becomes increasingly scarce, our focus remains on creating places that enrich lives today and endure for generations to come,” he said. “The Future of Seafront Being is our contribution to a much larger conversation, about how Dubai, and cities everywhere, can be shaped around how people actually want to live.”

The convergence of scarcity, resilience, wellness and community is reshaping how luxury is defined in the UAE. The study found that 48 per cent of respondents now regard proximity to the seafront as the most important marker of modern luxury, ahead of prestige and design trends. As Dubai continues to expand its beaches, marinas, parks and public waterfronts, access to the sea is increasingly being viewed not merely as a premium amenity, but as a cornerstone of quality of life and long-term value. For investors and residents alike, waterfront property is becoming one of Dubai’s most enduring and sought-after assets.