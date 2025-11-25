Property Finder partners with Stake as proptech innovation accelerates in UAE

Property Finder, the MENA region’s leading property platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Stake, the region’s foremost digital real estate investment platform, in a move set to redefine property investment in the UAE. The collaboration will allow Property Finder users to access Stake’s curated investment portfolio directly through its platform, enabling fractional ownership starting from Dh500. This integration lowers barriers to entry and aligns with the UAE government’s progressive stance on fractional ownership, fostering wealth creation and attracting foreign direct investment.

Michael Lahyani, Founder and CEO of Property Finder, said: “Together, we’re making real estate investment more accessible, opening the door to fractional ownership and simplifying the path to property investment.” Rami Tabbara, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Stake, added: “The future of real estate isn’t just searchable anymore — it’s shareable, investable, and accessible to anyone, anywhere.” The new functionality will go live in Q1 2026.

The announcement coincides with Stake’s launch of StakeOne, unveiled at the Stake Summit at the Museum of the Future. StakeOne offers an end-to-end digital experience for full property ownership in Dubai, combining acquisition, financing, furnishing, leasing, and exit strategies into one platform. Traditionally, buying property involves months of paperwork and fragmented processes; StakeOne eliminates this friction, acting as a “real estate co-pilot” for investors.

After a successful beta in September, StakeOne debuted in October with projects from Emaar and Ellington Properties. Within its first month, it listed over 40 units across 10+ developments and booked 30% of them to investors from the UAE, Qatar, Germany, Pakistan, Egypt, and India. Beyond transactions, StakeOne provides continuous management, rental operations, furnishing coordination, and portfolio insights, making property ownership as effortless as possible.

These developments underscore a broader trend: proptech is reshaping the UAE’s real estate landscape. With rising population growth and surging global interest in Dubai’s property market, platforms like Property Finder and Stake are leveraging technology to democratize access and streamline ownership. From fractional investments to fully managed digital ownership, the UAE is positioning itself as a hub for innovation-driven real estate solutions — turning property from a static asset into a dynamic, borderless experience.