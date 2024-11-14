UAE jobs: Salaries to increase 'across all industries' in 2025, says survey

Overall salaries in the UAE are projected to increase by 4 per cent across all industries in 2025 and that more than a quarter (28.2 per cent) of organizations are planning to increase headcount next year, indicating a demand for talent, a survey showed.

More than 700 companies in the UAE were surveyed by Mercer in its annual Total Remuneration Survey, across a range of industries including energy, financial services, engineering, construction, real estate, manufacturing, retail and wholesale, services, life sciences and technology.

Companies in the consumer goods industry are forecasting the highest increase to salaries at 4.5 per cent. The life sciences and technology industries are forecasting increases of 4.2 per cent and 4.1 per cent, respectively, while the energy and financial services sectors are aligned to the market with 4 per cent increases. Employers across industries also said they plan to provide all employees, regardless of level, the same salary increases.

“It is very encouraging to see a large segment of UAE employers planning to increase base salaries in 2025, reflecting a resilient and optimistic economic outlook. In addition to increasing salaries, HR professionals should also review their housing allowances, in light of increasing housing costs in the country, to remain competitive,” said Andrew El Zein, Mercer’s UAE Career Products Leader.

Mercer’s survey also explored the impact that Generative AI, automation and digital transformation are having on the demand for skilled talent. Currently the UAE has the highest AI adoption rates in the Middle East, with 74 per cent of people using AI once a week, and CEOs in the UAE expect AI to be a top driver for future growth, according to Mercer’s Global Talent Trends.

Ted Raffoul, Mercer’s Middle East Career Products Leader, added, “Generative AI and automation are rapidly transforming the job landscape, shifting the skills our workforce needs and placing additional pressure on salaries. Business leaders play an important role in nurturing digital literacy and cultures that are open to change, so employees at all levels can be prepared for the future of work.”