The aggregate profit of companies listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) rose 20.3 per cent year on year to Dh167.6 billion in the third quarter of 2026, reflecting the resilience of its listed companies.

ADX also reported a high rate of timely disclosure. Some 98 per cent of its actively traded publicly listed companies submitted reviewed financial statements within the required 45-day reporting period.

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Timely financial reporting supports market transparency and gives investors up-to-date, reliable information on which to base their decisions, the exchange group said.

The ADX is the second-largest exchange in the Arab region by market capitalisation.

Adnoc Gas, one of the world’s largest integrated gas companies, delivered net income of $1.34 billion, double the previous quarter.

Telecom giant etisalat announced consolidated net profit in Q3 of Dh11.2 billion.

Earlier this month, ADX marked the official cross-listing of the GQG US Equity ETF (GQGU), marking the 27th ETF to trade on the bourse, further cementing its standing as the region’s largest and most active ETF marketplace while broadening local and regional access to international investment opportunities.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, group CEO of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, said earlier this month Abu Dhabi’s capital market is a thriving ecosystem and give regional investors an efficient gateway to leading US equities alongside local and regional securities.

The debut continues a period of sustained momentum for ADX’s ETF platform. Earlier this month, ADX listed two South Korea-focused ETFs managed by Hanwha Asset Management, offering local and regional investors targeted exposure to South Korea’s advanced manufacturing, technology, defense, and aerospace sectors.

The cross-listing of the fund, which also trades on the New York Stock Exchange, provides UAE investors and participating exchanges across the Tabadul digital exchange hub direct access to GQG Partners’ US equity strategy.