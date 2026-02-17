Private‑market investing surges as demand for alternative assets outpaces traditional models

Interest in private‑market investments continues to grow as global investors seek alternatives to traditional public‑market strategies. Yet the landscape remains fragmented, often dependent on manual processes, relationship‑based access and disparate information sources that make evaluating private‑market opportunities cumbersome for even sophisticated participants.

Against this backdrop, Arboris Capital Limited has launched CapGain, a digital platform aimed at streamlining how Professional Clients and Market Counterparties review, assess and subscribe to private‑market opportunities. The DIFC‑based firm, regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, says the platform is designed to bring structure and transparency to a market that has expanded to an estimated $22 trillion globally.

“Regional investors have long sought a more efficient route to access private markets,” said Richard Chalhoub, Chairman and Executive Director at Arboris Capital Limited. “CapGain is designed to support that participation through a structured process for evaluation and subscription.”

CapGain consolidates deal discovery, due‑diligence materials and subscription workflows in one digital environment, replacing a process that Arboris says is still dominated by manual steps and unstructured information exchange. Access to private markets has historically depended on institutional networks, creating barriers for investors seeking a more systematic way to evaluate opportunities.

“A growing share of investment opportunities are emerging in private markets,” said Xavier Remond, Senior Executive Officer at the firm. “CapGain is designed to bridge the structural barriers that have historically made private markets difficult to navigate for eligible investors.”

The platform provides curated deal flow, standardised data and communication tools intended to streamline investor review. Arboris says centralising documentation and workflow steps is meant to reduce administrative burden and support more efficient decision‑making.

Beyond transactions, CapGain includes a learning library and private‑market masterclasses aimed at building investor understanding. Arboris notes that educational materials can be provided in preferred languages, reflecting the diverse regional investor base.

Arboris Capital, which focuses on mergers, acquisitions and alternative‑investment strategies, says its regional experience informed the development of the platform. The firm emphasises that the service is available only to Professional Clients and Market Counterparties within the DIFC and does not constitute investment advice—a point it reiterates given the risks inherent in private markets, including illiquidity and potential loss of capital.