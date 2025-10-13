PricelessMed named emerging health tech start-up of the year

PricelessMed, the UAE-based digital healthcare marketplace and patient-centric platform, has received the “Emerging Health Tech Start-Up of the Year” award at the ET Healthcare Awards 2025.

The award marks a significant milestone for PricelessMed, underscoring its rapid growth, disruptive model, and pioneering role as the fastest-growing health tech platform in the UAE, making quality care more affordable, accessible, and transparent for patients and providers alike.

Founded with a view to bridge the gap between patients and providers, PricelessMed has quickly emerged as a leading health tech platform in the UAE. Its mission is to give patients access to discounted, transparent, and reliable healthcare services while helping hospitals, clinics, labs, and diagnostic centers expand their reach to new audiences.

Within just one year, PricelessMed has expanded its network across Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Northern Emirates, connecting patients with healthcare providers across diverse specialties – from dentistry and cosmetic procedures to consultations, radiology, surgery, emergency coverage, and diagnostic labs.

Today, the platform lists over 1,500 discounted medical services, enabling patients to achieve substantial savings across a wide spectrum of healthcare needs.

PricelessMed’s recognition at the ET Healthcare Awards stems from its cutting-edge innovations and unique approach to digital health marketplaces. Some of its most impactful innovations include:

- Discounted Vouchers Model: Patients can instantly generate vouchers to redeem discounted healthcare services at partner facilities – democratizing access to care.

- ER Coverage Vertical: A first in the region, PricelessMed’s partnership framework with emergency departments ensures that patients without adequate insurance coverage can still access critical emergency services at a reduced, transparent cost.

- Smart Variable Search: A powerful feature that allows users to filter healthcare options by category, location, and budget – helping them identify their preferred services and providers in record time.

- User-Friendly Interface: Designed for simplicity and speed, PricelessMed ensures that patients of all backgrounds can navigate easily, select services seamlessly, and complete bookings without hassle.

- Comprehensive Service Descriptions: Each service is presented with detailed information, empowering patients to compare across a wide variety of providers and make informed, confident healthcare choices.

- Family Add-Ons: Flexible subscription options enabling families to share benefits, expanding PricelessMed’s appeal across household healthcare spending.

By combining affordability, transparency, and ease of use, PricelessMed has positioned itself as a smart, patient-first digital ecosystem that stands apart from conventional booking platforms.

Over the past one year, PricelessMed has demonstrated remarkable growth and adoption:

- Network Expansion: After remarkable growth in Dubai and Sharjah, PricelessMed is now expanding into Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Northern Emirates, strengthening its network of hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers.

- User Engagement: Thousands of patients across the UAE have downloaded and actively used the PricelessMed app. Importantly, users are enjoying free subscription benefits until the end of the year, giving them greater access to services and discounts while boosting platform adoption.

- Service Utilization: Demand for healthcare services through PricelessMed has steadily increased, with consultations, dentistry, diagnostic tests, and cosmetic procedures among the most frequently accessed services.

This accelerated growth, combined with a strong compliance framework, regulatory adherence, and innovative product rollouts, positioned PricelessMed as a clear front-runner for the “Emerging Health Tech Start-Up of the Year” recognition.

PricelessMed’s Managing Director, Basma Fouda, remarked: “This award is a reflection of our team’s relentless dedication to building a platform that empowers patients, supports healthcare providers, and complies with the highest regulatory standards. We set out to disrupt healthcare delivery by merging affordability, transparency, and innovation into one ecosystem – and today’s recognition affirms that we are on the right path. PricelessMed is not just a platform; it’s a healthcare movement.”

Ahmed Al Adley, Legal Advisor to PricelessMed and Founder of Al Adley & Co, stated: “From the very beginning, PricelessMed has placed compliance and patient rights at the center of its operations. Our role has been to ensure that innovation is always balanced with strict adherence to UAE healthcare regulations, thereby creating a trustworthy platform for patients, providers, and partners. This award reflects not only innovation but also a deep commitment to doing healthcare the right way.”

The ET Healthcare Awards, organized by The Economic Times HealthWorld, are among the region’s most respected recognitions for healthcare leadership and innovation. The awards celebrate organizations and individuals who are setting benchmarks in patient care, technology adoption, clinical excellence, and business transformation.