Preparing UAE talent to meet evolving business needs

The UAE and Gulf markets are seeing rapid expansion in regulatory and professional requirements, underscoring the need to narrow the gap between academic curricula and the skills companies require from graduates as they enter the workforce, according to Amer Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Vertex Holding.

Al Ahbabi said expanding experiential learning through structured training, practical projects and direct collaboration between companies and universities could help improve graduates’ readiness for careers in the private sector, particularly in accounting, auditing, taxation, compliance and risk management.

Speaking on the occasion of his joining the Business Influencers Council of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) for the 2026-2027 term, Al Ahbabi said: “The region has spent many years building business education institutions that meet international standards. The next phase should see greater participation in discussions that help shape those standards, while bringing a perspective that reflects the needs of the region’s rapidly evolving economies and markets.”

The council aims to strengthen ties between the business community and business schools by bringing employers’ needs into academic institutions, including emerging skills, competency gaps, experiential learning, practical training and partnerships between companies and universities.

The move comes as business schools seek to align their programmes more closely with changes in the labour market, including the growing importance of technical skills, governance and the responsible use of artificial intelligence. In a report published in July 2026, AACSB said business schools were moving from limited AI experimentation towards more institutionalised integration of the technology across education, research and administration, alongside greater emphasis on governance, responsible AI and human-centred leadership.

Professor Dr. Mohamed Madi, Dean of the College of Business and Economics at United Arab Emirates University, said Al Ahbabi’s participation would bring a regional perspective to international discussions on talent, leadership, innovation and the skills needed for the future of work.

The council includes representatives from international companies and organisations, while Al Ahbabi joins in his capacity as Chairman of Vertex Holding, drawing on his experience in business, governance and finance.

According to his statements, Al Ahbabi’s contribution will focus on conveying employers’ views on the skills graduates need, expanding practical training and live projects, and strengthening cooperation between companies and business schools across the region.

Founded in 1916, AACSB is a global organisation focused on the accreditation and development of business schools. In February 2026, the association said the number of institutions holding its accreditation had reached 1,083 across 70 countries and territories.

The emphasis on linking education with business needs reflects a growing focus on preparing graduates with practical skills, alongside academic knowledge, enabling them to respond effectively to evolving professional and regulatory requirements as they enter the workforce.