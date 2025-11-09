POWERCHINA hosts Hamdan Bin Zayed School visit to Abu Dhabi

POWERCHINA and Hamdan Bin Zayed School, a model institution under the UAE’s “Hundred Schools Project”, jointly organized an open day at the Abu Dhabi PV3 Al Ajban 1.5GW Photovoltaic Project (PV3 Project) which is constrcuted by POWERCHINA. Themed “PV as a Bridge, Jointly Exploring a Green,” the visit offered students and teachers a first-hand experience of how renewable energy supports the UAE’s sustainable development goals.

In the opening remarks, Joe Helou, Executive Managing Director of the SPV welcomed the visiting students and commended POWERCHINA for organizing the educational initiative. He emphasized that the PV3 Project is one of Abu Dhabi’s key clean energy developments, adding that such visits help inspire young minds to explore the science and innovation behind renewable power generation.

Hong Li, Chief Representative of POWERCHINA in the UAE, introduced the company’s major global and regional projects, showcasing POWERCHINA’s achievements in engineering, technological innovation, and social responsibility.Her presentation helped students better understand the company’s contributions to sustainable infrastructure and cross-cultural cooperation.

During the solar knowledge session, POWERCHINA’s technical experts explained the principles of photovoltaic power generation, the working mechanism of solar panels, and the technological challenges of building large-scale solar plants in desert environments. Through engaging videos, interactive discussions, and simplified explanations, students gained a deeper understanding of how sunlight is transformed into clean electricity.

An interactive Q&A session followed, where students enthusiastically asked questions such as “What are the main components of a solar power plant?”, “How is solar energy stored?”, and “How do engineers prevent dust from affecting panel efficiency?” Engineers from the PV3 Project shared their personal experiences working in the renewable energy sector, encouraging students to pursue knowledge, innovation, and sustainability in their future studies.

In the concluding remarks, Li Junqi, Vice President of POWERCHINA MENA Regional Headquarter drew on classic Chinese sayings such as “Isn’t it a joy to have friends coming from afar?” and “Among any three people walking together, I can always find a teacher”. He praised the students for their curiosity and encouraged them to become messengers of friendship and green development between China and the UAE.

The visit concluded with a guided tour of the project’s PV Sandbox area, where teachers and students learned about the plant’s design, construction process, and intelligent operation system. They also visited part of the project site to observe PV modules up close. Many students said it was their first time visiting a large-scale renewable energy project and that the experience deepened their interest in science and clean technology.

Launched in 2019 under the joint initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the “Hundred Schools Project” aims to introduce Chinese language education in about 100 Emirati public schools. Hamdan Bin Zayed School is among the first in the Middle East to offer Chinese courses and serves as a key model for this pioneering educational cooperation.

This event represents an important milestone in POWERCHINA’s Cross-Cultural Integration Program in the UAE, combining educational engagement with practical exposure to clean energy development. Looking ahead, POWERCHINA will continue to promote mutual learning and cooperation in education, technology, and culture, contributing to a greener and more sustainable shared future under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Representatives from POWERCHINA MENA Headquarters and the PV3 Project Team also attended the event.