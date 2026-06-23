PowerChina hosts China-UAE Dragon Boat Festival in Dubai to deepen cultural ties

On the eve of the traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, PowerChina organized a China-UAE cultural exchange event in Dubai under the theme “Inheriting Intangible Cultural Heritage, Connecting China and the UAE.” The event brought together more than 150 guests, including university students, academics, business representatives, and media professionals from both countries.

The event was hosted by the Chinese Consulate General in Dubai and jointly organized by the Confucius Institute at the University of Dubai, PowerChina, and the Yuxiangyuan Traditional Culture Center.

Among the distinguished guests were Ou Boqian, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai; Li Junqi, Vice President of PowerChina MENA, Chen Yunpeng, Vice President of SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction Co Ltd and Abdulaziz Al Mahdi, CEO of Hassyan Water Company.

Consul General Ou Boqian highlighted the shared values between China and the UAE, noting that the Dragon Boat Festival’s spirit of patriotism aligns closely with the two countries’ commitment to peace, friendship, and mutual respect. She expressed hope for deeper people-to-people exchanges and greater cooperation in promoting dialogue among civilisations.

Li Junqi emphasised that PowerChina’s presence in the UAE goes beyond infrastructure development. He said the company is committed not only to merely through the projects it builds but also to promoting Chinese culture and strengthening ties with local communities.

The event featured a variety of traditional Dragon Boat Festival activities, including zongzi-making, sachet crafting, weaving five-colored bracelets, tea ceremony demonstrations, fragrant water hand-washing rituals, and Hanfu cultural experiences. Students and faculty members from several UAE universities, including the University of Dubai, the University of Birmingham Dubai, and the American University of Sharjah, joined PowerChina employees in the celebrations. Participants had the opportunity to experience Chinese traditions firsthand, creating a vibrant atmosphere of cultural learning and friendship. The activities offered valuable insights into China’s rich cultural heritage while encouraging interaction between Chinese and Emirati communities.

Organizers said the event served as an important platform for enhancing cultural understanding and strengthening people-to-people connections between China and the UAE. It also reflected PowerChina’s ongoing commitment to supporting cultural exchange alongside its infrastructure and sustainable development projects in the region.As a Chinese infrastructure enterprise deeply rooted in the UAE, PowerChina advances the development of green and low-carbon projects while creating platforms for face-to-face exchanges between Chinese and UAE communities. Moving forward, it will keep supporting the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative through diversified practices.