Planet Japan by M-TEchX to showcase innovation

Hiroyoshi Sota, CEO of M-TEchX. — Supplied photo

First-ever display of ‘Magic Fiber’ in ME to showcase the world’s most advanced nanofiber products and applications

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 30 Nov 2021, 2:01 PM Last updated: Tue 30 Nov 2021, 2:21 PM

Experience the world-class advanced Japanese technologies, products, services, and culture at the upcoming ‘Planet Japan by M-TEchX’ exhibition that will be held at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Dubai Expo 2020 site from December 2- 4, 2021.

Organised under the theme of ‘Next Generation of Industrial Revolution’, the key highlight of the event will be the showcase of ‘Magic Fiber - the world’s most advanced Nanofiber created using M-TEchX’s proprietary manufacturing technology.

A wide range of proprietary M-TEchX products developed using the world’s first nanofibre mass production technology, including oil absorbents, fibres, sound absorbing, insulating and agricultural material, apparel, medical care, defense products, etc. will be featured at this exclusive event. M-TEchX is a Tokyo-headquartered company that specializes in diverse lines of business involving Japan’s most advanced technologies, including the world’s first nanofibre mass production system.

In partnership with more than 20 Japan- and UAE-based companies and organisations, Planet Japan by M-TEchX will exclusively highlight Japan’s cutting-edge technology, renowned quality control and unrivalled service, and is set to spark a new industrial revolution in the Middle East, spearheaded by M-TEchX’s own specialised nanotechnology-driven product lines.

Hiroyoshi Sota, CEO of M-TEchX, said: “Japan is an acknowledged advanced country and M-TEchX plays a key role in the country’s world-renowned technological development by developing revolutionary nanotechnology-based innovations involving more than 100 applications and products.”

Sota added: “Japan has so many cutting-edge technologies, products, services, and entertainment activities that it can seem like another planet altogether. In keeping with this image we are calling our upcoming exhibition ‘Planet Japan’.”

Nanofibers are known as the ‘Super material of the future’ due to their special performance and effects they can provide for a variety of products. While various countries around the world are conducting research and development into nanofibers on a national level, M-TEchX has already succeeded in mass-producing the world’s first nanofibers, using its unique technology. Magic Fiber has saved lives from natural disasters and environmental catastrophes.

According to Sota, M-TEchX, founded in 2015, has initiated a global expansion programme, while offering exceptional nanotechnology-based solutions to solve problems that the world is facing.

“Our company’s mission is to create miracles by tapping into the huge potential of technology to resolve various challenges faced by the society. Nanofibers can solve tons of problems by providing cost-effective, safe, and reliable solutions for a number of industries.

For instance, the global regenerative medicine market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.5 per cent and will reach $79.33 billion by 2026. The market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases globally such as cancer, and diabetes. Magic Fiber is gaining recognition as an essential material for regenerative medicine as it can adapt to cells and turn itself into a part of the defective tissue. Our event will introduce cutting-edge regenerative medicine technology and related products as well”, further added Sota.

Planet Japan by M-TEchX will highlight the pioneering medical technology of M-TEchX’s partner companies encompassing a disinfectant spray that is not only effective against coronavirus but also very safe for human usage. Furthermore, visitors at the exhibition will witness the introduction of the world’s first wireless earphones with an AI noise cancelling function to deliver exceptionally clear sound to the other party. Featuring a health-monitoring function, the device is expected to be widely used in industrial applications.

The unique showcase of technology at the event will have the next-generation energy systems, world-class animation-related products, a number of hygiene products and supplements, devices that generate water from air, cosmetics, supplements, wearable devices, and more on display.

The entertainment zone at the exhibition will feature live stage performances by Japan’s renowned Takarazuka Revue, an all-woman musical theatre company, with a history of more than 100 years. Delicious Japanese cuisine will also be on offer in the exhibition’s dining zone, while the diverse attractions of Kumamoto Prefecture as a Japanese regional government department will also be introduced.

Talking about the Middle East plans, Sota said: "We aim to create an industrial revolution in the Middle East through our unique Nanofiber technology, its products, and its varied application and reach out to the whole world with our technological innovation. As the UAE commemorates its 50th anniversary this year, and, as the country, under its wise and visionary leadership, focuses on a knowledge-based economy powered by the latest high-tech innovations and trends, both M-TEchX along with its partner companies are at the forefront of the UAE’s bold national ambitions and fully supportive of the national cause.”

Sota reinforced, “I am proud to reveal that we will open nanotechnology-based factories in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the details of which will be shared very soon.”

Visitors to the exhibition will get the opportunity to learn about BNP Investments, the collaborative partner that promotes M-TEchX’s nanofibre technology products and other businesses globally. The well-diversified conglomerate is active in a variety of sectors, including finance, mining, aviation, construction, and home appliances.

Recently M-TEchX also entered into a joint partnership with the Sheikha Mouza Investment and Consulting to explore the business opportunities in the industrial, agricultural, construction, information and communication technology sectors in the UAE and GCC.

A key product from M-TEchX is Magic Fiber, a patented and special nanofibre that utilises nanotechnology. Capable of absorbing all kinds of oil from any oil surface in both indoor and outdoor conditions, Magic Fiber sheets are very safe for human use as the product does not contain substances, such as formaldehyde, arsenic, mercury, or chromium, that are harmful to humans. Ultrafine Magic Fiber has proved highly beneficial in environmental situations involving large-scale marine oil spills, etc.

The 3-day exposition will also have ‘Panel Discussions’ on ‘Global Consumer Market and E-Commerce Trading Linked to Nanofiber Products’ on Day 1 and ‘Sustainable Energy Linked to Magnetic Generator and Carbon Credits’ on the last day of the show.

As the only Japan focus event featuring the latest nanotechnology innovations and trends in the UAE, Planet Japan by M-TEchX is free-to-attend. The exhibition is open from 10am to 10pm (3 days) in Hall 1B and C North, Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020 site.

