Pirelli Scorpion: 25.000 Km, 3 continents and 13 countries showcasing all terrain capabilities

The Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus tyre has successfully completed the ROX’s “25,000-Kilometre Silk Road Tour”, an 81-day journey across three continents and thirteen countries.

As the official tyre partner of the expedition, Pirelli equipped ROX 01 with Scorpion All Terrain Plus tyres, which tackled diverse terrains from paved roads to desert sands, ultimately arriving at Pirelli’s P ZERO WORLD in Dubai. The journey served as a rigorous validation of the Scorpion range’s durability and all-terrain performance.

This epic 25,000-km journey served as the ultimate test of tyre performance. The ROX 01 vehicles equipped with Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus tyres demonstrated exceptional adaptability. Thanks to a unique groove and tread pattern that provided excellent drainage and mud-shedding capabilities, the tyres demonstrated outstanding performance when traversing adverse road conditions. Their robust construction and versatile performance ensured consistent handling in every environment encountered, from the loose gravel of Central Asia to the snowy passes of the Caucasus.

The journey also highlighted Pirelli’s global support network, with service points in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the Dubai providing essential maintenance and inspection services to keep the expedition on track.

The special demonstration co-hosted by Pirelli and ROX at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit put the Scorpion range’s versatility on full display. The excellent grip and rigidity of the Scorpion MS tyres mastered the instant torque of the ROX 01’s electric drive, providing precise handling on the Formula 1 track. In the surrounding desert dunes, the Scorpion All Terrain Plus tyres demonstrated exceptional traction and off-road capability, proving their dual expertise in on- and off-road performance.

As ROX unveiled its new model, the ROX ADAMAS, upon the tour’s conclusion—equipped with Pirelli’s Scorpion All Terrain Plus and Scorpion MS featuring Elect™ technology—the 25,000-kilometre journey not only marked the successful completion of a quality validation but also signaled the beginning of a new chapter in the collaboration between ROX and Pirelli. Moving forward, the two companies will continue to join forces in the premium outdoor mobility sector, exploring new performance frontiers together.