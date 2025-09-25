Physical books continue to hold their own in a digital world

In a world increasingly shaped by digital consumption, the enduring relevance of bookstores might seem counterintuitive.

Yet, the global book industry continues to thrive, with the market projected to grow from $142.72 billion in 2025 to $156.04 billion by 2030, driven by a blend of physical and digital formats, according to data from Mordor Intelligence. Notably, hard copy books still command 70% of global market share, and bookstores account for 65% of distribution, underscoring the persistent demand for tangible reading experiences.

This trend is mirrored in the Middle East, where the books market is undergoing a quiet renaissance. The region is forecast to grow at a 4% CAGR through 2030, making it the fastest-growing global market for books. In Saudi Arabia, book market revenue is expected to reach $113.6 million in 2025, with a projected user base of 15.8 million readers by 2030. Government initiatives under Vision 2030 are fostering a culture of literacy and supporting local publishing, while younger demographics are driving demand for both print and digital formats.

Meanwhile, in the UAE, the books e-commerce market reached $111.4 million in 2024, with platforms like Kinokuniya, Noon, and Amazon UAE offering hybrid models that combine physical retail with digital convenience. Despite the rise of e-books and audiobooks, local bookshops remain integral, supported by cultural events, curated selections, and community engagement.

As bookstores evolve into cultural hubs — offering everything from author talks to coffee lounges — their relevance in the digital age is not just surviving, but thriving. In the Middle East and beyond, the bookstore is being reimagined not as a relic of the past, but as a cornerstone of modern literary life.

In this regard, Crossword Bookstores, one of India’ largest bookstore chains, recently opened its first international flagship store in Dubai. With over 120 stores across 40 Indian cities, Crossword has been at the heart of the country’s literary culture for more than three decades. This expansion into Dubai’s Silicon Central Mall marks a defining milestone in the brand’s global journey.

“At Crossword, we have always believed that a bookstore is more than just a place to buy books, it is a cultural space, a community hub, and an experience that cannot be replicated online. In fact, the more digital our lives become, the greater the human need for physical spaces that inspire reflection, curiosity, and connection,” said Aakash Gupta, CEO of Crossword Bookstores.

In India, where Crossword has grown to over 125 stores, it has consistently been seen that families, children, and readers seek out the physical bookstore experience. They want to discover books serendipitously, browse, engage with staff who can recommend titles, and share that joy with their loved ones. “This experiential element is the strongest business case for bookstores today, it ensures footfall, community loyalty, and relevance in a digital-first era,” Gupta said.

To keep pace with changing consumer habits, stores are evolving into cultural destinations, featuring not only books, but also carefully curated stationery, gifts, toys, and lifestyle products. “This diversified model allows us to stay profitable while still being anchored in our identity as booksellers,” Gupta said.

Dubai being one of the most cosmopolitan cities in the world, with a large Indian diaspora and an equally strong international community, was a natural choice for Crossword for its first overseas store. “Dubai offers us the opportunity to not only serve existing Indian customers abroad but also introduce Crossword to a much wider audience from across the GCC,” Gupta said.

The UAE has a young, educated, and multicultural population that values knowledge, education, and lifestyle. The government’s strong initiatives to promote reading, from the “Year of Reading” to the establishment of literary festivals and world-class libraries, clearly show that books and reading are a national priority.

This creates an encouraging environment for a brand like Crossword. “Our experience in India has shown us that when reading is supported by strong cultural and educational policies, demand for books is resilient and often growing. We are confident that the UAE book market has significant headroom, not only in books, but also in children’s content, educational toys, and gifting categories,” Gupta said.

Over the next few years, Crossword aims to replicate the success built in India by creating a network of stores across the GCC. “The GCC offers a unique opportunity, with its young population, multicultural communities, and strong commitment to education and culture. As we expand, we look forward to working closely with developers and partners who share our vision of differentiated, experience-led retail,” across the GCC,” Gupta said.