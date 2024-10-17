Phase One of Manta Bay nearly sold out

Major Developers announced that phase one of their landmark Manta Bay development on Al Marjan Island is nearly sold out.

This milestone reflects the high demand for the project’s luxury residences, reinforcing the emirate’s growing reputation as a premier destination for high-end living.

The Manta Bay project, valued at Dh1 billion, has attracted significant interest from both local and international investors. Its success is a testament to the strong investor confidence in Ras Al Khaimah’s thriving real estate sector. The project offers a worlds first Sky Beach, unique blend of sophisticated design, state-of-the-art amenities, and an emphasis on sustainability, with all units complying with BARJEEL-RAK green building standards.

Designed with a focus on exclusivity and elegance, Manta Bay’s first phase incorporates modern architecture inspired by the manta ray. Featuring private beach access, expansive sea views, and a cutting-edge wellness center, phase one provides residents with an unparalleled luxury living experience.

Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developers, stated, “The rapid uptake of phase one demonstrates the exceptional appeal of Manta Bay among discerning buyers. We’re proud of the overwhelming response from investors, and this success sets the stage for an exciting phase two that will bring even more luxury and innovation to the market.” As phase one nears selling out, it continues to attract attention from those seeking premium real estate investments, positioning Manta Bay as a standout development in Ras Al Khaimah’s luxury property market.