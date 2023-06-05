Phase 1 of Dubai Investments' Danah Bay in Ras Al Khaimah fully sold out

By WAM Published: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 5:21 PM

Dubai Investments has announced that the Phase 1 of its flagship freehold project — Danah Bay — located at the heart of the Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah is fully sold out.

Danah Bay is an Dh1 billion premium beach community and a perfect resort-style retreat, setting new standards and facilitating lucrative investment options in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Commenting on the successful launch of the project, Obaid Salami, General Manager, Dubai Investments Real Estate, said: "Danah Bay is designed to not only create an ideal living environment but also presents a lucrative investment opportunity in the booming emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. The project redefines beach living experience by transforming extravagance and seamlessly integrating various components of a mixed-use development to create a lifestyle that is effortlessly comfortable and inspires a new way of living within a serene environment. The response garnered for the Phase 1 is promising and we aim to keep up the momentum and carve a niche for our upcoming projects".

Danah Bay's phase 1 construction has commenced with the handover expected for Q1 2025. The project spans an area of approximately 90,000sqm with 40,000sqm of beaches and comprises of 188 villas inclusive of two-bedroom townhouses with roof terrace, three-bedroom villas, four-bedroom beachfront villas and five-bedroom breakwater villas along with a residential tower that includes 107 apartments from one-bedroom apartments to 4-bedroom penthouse apartments.

Phase 1 includes the 2-, 3- and 3+ bedroom townhouses and the 4-bedroom villas. Phase 2 includes the 4-, 5- and 5+ bedroom villa's and the 2-bedroom townhouses. The phase 3 of the project includes the hotel and the residential apartments.

The Grand Millenium Resort with 300 rooms within Danah Bay is an upper upscale resort with exciting specialty dining options and a host of beach recreational facilities. Designed to deliver an enriching resort-style experience in Ras Al Khaimah, the hotel with all attributes makes it a convenient location for tourists and locals to enjoy a relaxing holiday destination and is estimated to be completed by Q1 2026.