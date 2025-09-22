  • search in Khaleej Times
Pfizer to buy weight-loss drug developer Metsera in $7.3 billion deal

The US obesity drug market has been booming over the last few years thanks to highly effective incretin drugs from the likes of Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly

Published: Mon 22 Sept 2025, 3:33 PM

UAE visa ban on Bangladeshis? Ambassador clarifies reports on social media

Gold prices in Dubai at record high again; will 24K hit Dh450 per gram today?

UAE: 7-year-old survives severe burns after social media stunt goes wrong

Pfizer said on Monday it would acquire weight-loss drug developer Metsera in a deal valued up to $7.3 billion, which includes future payments, to secure its position in the lucrative obesity treatment market.

The U.S. obesity drug market has been booming over the last few years thanks to highly effective incretin drugs from the likes of Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly — both of which are vying for the top spot. The market is large and still rapidly growing, but payer coverage, cost, supply and regulatory questions will shape how big it ultimately becomes.

The deal is Pfizer's latest bid to secure a foothold in the obesity treatment market, following setbacks in its own development efforts with weight-loss pill danuglipron.

Pfizer would pay $47.50 per share in cash, representing a premium of about 43% to New York-based Metsera's last close.

Metsera is also eligible to receive an additional $22.50 per share contingent on the achievement of certain performance milestones. Its shares surged 56% in premarket trading.

The Financial Times had reported on the deal on Sunday.