Petrol / Diesel Rates (AED/Ltr)

Sign In
Hi,
My KT
Trading
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Sign Out
Tue, Feb 06, 2024 | Rajab 25, 1445
00
:
00
:
00
UAE
Local Plus
Crime
Legal
Education
Expo City Dubai
Government
Transport
Weather
Emergencies
Dubai
Abu Dhabi
Sharjah
Ajman
Ras Al Khaimah
Fujairah
Umm Al Quwain
Life and Living
Visa & Immigration in UAE
Banking in UAE
Schooling in UAE
Housing in UAE
Ramadan 2024
World
Saudi Arabia
Bahrain
Oman
Kuwait
Qatar
MENA
India
Pakistan
Philippines
Americas
Europe
Africa
Opinion
Columnists
Editorial
Business
Auto
Aviation
Corporate
Cryptocurrency
Markets
Economy
Finance
Energy
Infrastructure
Realty
Start-Ups
Telecom
Tech
Currency Exchange
KT-Network
Sports
Football
Cricket
Tennis
Golf
Horse Racing
Local Sports
Entertainment
Movies
OTT
Music
Local Events
Newsmakers
Dubai World Cup
Primer
Flashback
Columns
Track Notes
Big Numbers
Daily Updates
Videos
lifestyle
Arts & Culture
Beauty
Design
Fashion
Food
Health
Home
Mental Health
Parenting
Relationships
Shopping
StayHome
Wellness
Travel
Staycations
Vacations
UAE Attractions
Reviews
Tech Reviews
Motoring Reviews
Movie Reviews
Book reviews
Restaurant Reviews
Brands
City Times
WKND
Young Times
BRB
SHE
Metrolife
Buzzon
KT Gamez
BTR
Supplements
India
Italy
COP 28 UAE
Germany
Turkiye
BTR
Back To School
Eid-Al-Adha
Georgia
It’s Summer Time
Leading Universities
Getex
Higher Education
Cookbook
KT Engage
KT Events
India Real Estate Show
Future Of Insurance
KT Desert Drive
New Age Finance & Accounting Summit
UniExpo
Digital Health Forum
Coupons
Subscriptions
UAE Holidays
Expo City Dubai
Year of the 50th
Offbeat
Tech
Community
Long Reads
Latest News
eMagazines
eWKND
Photos
Podcasts
Videos
Gold/Forex
Trading
MyKT
Prayer Timings
Cinema Listings
Weather
E-Paper
Buzzon
Inspired Living
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Sitemap
KT APPDOWNLOAD
iPhone | iPad
Android
Huawei
UAE
Gold/Forex
World
Business
Prayer Timings
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Opinion
KT Shows
Videos
Supplements
KT Events
My KT
Home
/
City Pulse
Petrol / Diesel Rates (AED/Ltr)
TYPE
JAN
FEB
Change
Super 98
2.82
2.88
+2.13%
Special 95
2.71
2.76
+1.85%
E Plus 91
2.64
2.69
+1.89%
Diesel
3.00
2.99
-0.33%
City Pulse
×
Type your keywords
Search