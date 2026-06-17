India eases investment rules for NRIs, with new rupee account, higher stock limits

For millions of Indians living and working in the Gulf, investing back home is about to become significantly easier. In a major reform aimed at attracting a larger share of overseas Indian wealth, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has simplified investment and repatriation rules, raised stock market investment limits and expanded access to Indian equities for individuals residing outside the country.

The changes are particularly relevant for Gulf-based Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), who account for a substantial portion of the more than $125 billion India receives annually in remittances. By introducing a dedicated repatriable rupee account and streamlining the movement of investment funds and sale proceeds, the new framework reduces long-standing administrative hurdles that often discouraged overseas Indians from actively participating in India's financial markets.

The reforms come as India seeks to channel a greater share of diaspora savings into equities, bonds and other financial assets, offering Gulf NRIs a simpler route to participate in one of the world's fastest-growing major economies while retaining greater flexibility to repatriate their money when needed.

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The latest amendments to the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) framework, coupled with recent RBI measures to boost foreign inflows, are expected to significantly enhance India's appeal as an investment destination for the global Indian diaspora, estimated at more than 35 million people worldwide.

At the heart of the reforms is the introduction of a designated repatriable rupee account, a move that addresses one of the most persistent operational challenges faced by NRIs and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs).

Under the revised framework, overseas investors can fund eligible investments through inward remittances or repatriable deposits and route transactions through a dedicated rupee account. When investments are sold, the proceeds can either be credited back to the same account or remitted overseas after applicable taxes are deducted.

KV Shamsudheen, director of Barjeel-Geojit Securities, said the RBI's latest reforms remove many of the practical difficulties that discouraged Gulf-based NRIs from investing more actively in Indian financial markets.

"For decades, Gulf NRIs have been among the biggest contributors to India's economy through remittances, but many preferred real estate and bank deposits because investing in equities involved multiple procedures and account structures. The new designated repatriable rupee account simplifies the entire investment cycle — from bringing money into India to receiving sale proceeds and repatriating funds. This is a major step towards converting remitters into long-term investors in India's growth story," Shamsudheen said.

The reform is particularly significant for Gulf-based NRIs, who account for a substantial share of India's annual inward remittances. According to RBI data, India remains the world's largest recipient of remittances, receiving more than $125 billion annually, with the GCC contributing a major portion of those inflows.

Shamsudheen said the reforms are likely to encourage more Gulf-based investors to diversify beyond traditional asset classes.

"A large number of NRIs in the UAE and GCC hold substantial savings in low-yield deposits. With India offering strong long-term growth prospects, these reforms could channel more diaspora wealth into equities, mutual funds, bonds and other financial assets. The ease of moving funds in and out will improve investor confidence significantly," he said.

Another major reform is the widening of investment eligibility. Previously, direct participation in listed Indian securities under this route was largely confined to NRIs and OCIs. The amended rules now permit all eligible individuals residing outside India to invest under similar conditions.

The RBI has also doubled the individual investment ceiling in listed Indian companies from 5 per cent to 10 per cent and raised the aggregate cap for such overseas individual investors from 10 per cent to 24 per cent.

These higher limits allow overseas investors to take larger positions in Indian companies without triggering additional regulatory requirements.

Sajith Kumar PK, CEO and managing director of IBMC Financial Professionals Group, described the changes as one of the most significant liberalisation measures for overseas investors in recent years.

"The RBI has effectively removed several friction points that overseas Indians faced while investing in India. The higher investment limits, simplified repatriation mechanism and wider eligibility criteria make Indian capital markets more accessible than ever before. For many NRIs, especially professionals and entrepreneurs in the Gulf, this creates an opportunity to build larger and more diversified portfolios in India without unnecessary procedural complexity," Sajith Kumar said.

However, the distinction between portfolio investment and foreign direct investment (FDI) remains intact. If an investor's holding exceeds the 10 per cent threshold, the stake must either be reduced within the prescribed period or treated as FDI, making it subject to sectoral caps and approval requirements.

The reforms originated from the Union Budget's broader objective of making India more competitive in attracting global capital. The latest RBI notification operationalises that vision by rewriting parts of the FEMA Non-Debt Instruments framework.

A key legal change replaces references to "NRIs and OCIs" with the broader category of "individual persons resident outside India, including an NRI or OCI", thereby expanding the universe of eligible investors.

The measures are being rolled out alongside efforts to attract foreign currency deposits. The government has agreed to absorb hedging costs on fresh Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits with maturities between three and five years until September 30, 2026, improving returns for NRI depositors.

For Gulf-based NRIs, the timing could be particularly attractive. India's equity markets have delivered some of the strongest long-term returns among major emerging economies, while infrastructure spending, manufacturing growth, digital transformation and rising domestic consumption continue to draw global investor interest.

Sajith Kumar said the reforms should also broaden the investor base beyond traditional NRI investors.

"The significance of this reform extends beyond existing NRI investors. By expanding access to all eligible individuals residing outside India, the government is aligning India's investment framework more closely with global standards. At a time when international investors are seeking exposure to high-growth economies, India is making it easier to participate in its long-term growth journey," he said.

Market experts believe the reforms could have a particularly strong impact on the GCC, home to more than nine million Indians and one of the largest sources of remittance inflows into India. By simplifying fund flows, increasing investment limits and improving repatriation flexibility, the RBI is sending a clear message that overseas Indians are expected to play a bigger role in financing India's next phase of growth.

For NRIs in the UAE and wider Gulf region, the message is equally clear: investing in India has become simpler, more flexible and potentially more rewarding than ever before. As remittance flows continue to hit record highs and India's economic growth outpaces that of most major economies, the reforms could unlock billions of dollars in additional diaspora capital for Indian financial markets in the coming years.